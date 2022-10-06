Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Apyx Medical Corporation.



Investors who are investors in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: APYX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Apyx Medical Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: APYX stocks, concerns whether certain Apyx Medical Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications, that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx Medical Corporation reporting serious adverse events, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis



