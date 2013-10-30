Aqarynet Now Brings Latest and Unbiased Property News for Customers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- The most trusted online source for searching villas and apartments in Riyadh, Aqarynet now brings the latest and unbiased property news for customers. The portal provides all kinds of useful and authentic information about various properties and their prices.



When it is about the apartments for sale, trust no other than Aqarynet, this site keeps the customers updated with the latest information about apartments in Riyadh that are for sale or rent. The site is considered an authentic information provider as it collects and distributes information only after thorough fact checking.



Whether clients are looking for an apartment or a villa in Riyadh, all they need to do is to visit www.aqarynet.com.sa. This real estate web site helps in searching the right property, buyers can easily choose the type of property, whether apartment, land or villa for sale and can get the best deals in seconds.



This real estate information portal is dedicated to offer all the latest property news to the visitors. While elaborating this further, a spokesperson stated, “We collect real estate news on a daily basis from daily newspapers and offer you this news without any change in the content while retaining the rights of the source. You will find this news on a daily basis on our website with the possibility of writing your comments on this real estate news, without the need to register on-site. This property news page is of paramount importance for the real estate investor, through this news they can take the appropriate decisions in the real estate orientations.”



Apart from the villas, customers looking for information related to house rentals and properties for sale in Saudi Arabia can rely upon this site. Also with an aim to make the search procedure a lot user friendly, this search engine dedicated to real estate in Saudi Arabia can be reached through various social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Google+.



About Aqarynet

Aqarynet is one of the strongest real estate search engines in Saudi Arabia. Customers can find the home of their dreams and the best solution to their investments within 24 hours from anywhere in the world with the largest volume of information on real estate. The members, companies, real estate offices are officially licensed and specialize in the management of property and real estate development and real estate marketing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



For more information, please visit http://www.aqarynet.com.sa



Contact Detail:-

P.PO Box 271 617, Riyadh 11352

E-mail: info@aqarynet.com

Mobile: 00966502992925