Aqua Blue Records Announces the Release of Greg Susoreny's "Stay with Me" Music Video

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Aqua Blue Records officially released the music video for “Stay with Me”, the first single off Greg Susoreny’s self-titled EP. Greg Susoreny will be releasing his second single, “Gently Breathe” to country radio in March along with a music video.



“Stay With Me” is an emotional song about a man who is in a relationship, but had an indiscretion and is desperate for the woman he loves to know how much she means to him and if she will come back home.



“Gently Breathe” is a very romantic and sexy ballad written by Greg Susoreny. Aqua Blue Records is excited about the potential “Gently Breathe” has at country radio.



Stay tuned for more news about Greg Susoreny, including his self titled EP and 5 song live acoustic video of original ballads.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GregSusoreny

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregsusoreny

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/gregsusoreny

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/greg-susoreny-ep/id524017527



