New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Aqua Feed Market By End Consumption (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Others), By Additives, (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Others), By Geography: Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Fish require energy and essential nutrients for body-maintenance, movement, normal metabolic functions, and growth. Fish can obtain their energy and nutrients from natural food in ponds, from feed supplied by the farmers or from a combination of both the sources. Feed is a major expenditure for fish farmers as it accounts for 40% - 50% of the production cost. The global aquafeeds market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2013 to 2018, reaching 82,390.5 KMT by 2018.
The global aquafeeds market has grown exponentially in the last few years and a similar trend is expected to follow for the next 5-7 years. Leading companies are focusing on launching of new products for expansion of the business in local as well as foreign market. Investment and expansion is the second most preferred growth strategy after new product launches.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Asia-Pacific and Europe are the leading consumers of Aqua feeds-together accounting for more than 70% of the consumption on a global scale. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue. Growth is particularly high in countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, and Ecuador. Fish accounts for the maximum consumption of aquafeeds. The feed composition of most of the fish consists for fish meal, soybean meal, and fish oil. Recently, the use of rice, wheat, and corn-based products has also become common. There is no major difference between feed composition of fish and crustaceans. The mollusks feed consists primarily of algae.
The global market is driven by many factors such as growth in Aquaculture industry, increased consumption of fish and sea food, flexibility in use of secondary raw materials, and increasing income of expanding middle class in developing nations. The main obstacles in the growth of global market are the rising cost of raw materials and strict regulatory structure. Other reason, which is restricting the farmers from switching to the Aqua feeds, is the high cost.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of Aqua feeds market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of Aqua feeds.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Feed Enzyme Market By Type (Phytase, Protease & NSP), Sub-Type (Xylanase, Cellulase, Pectinase, a-glucanase & Mannase), & Application (Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aqua Feed & Others)-Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Global Animal Feed Additives by Types, Livestock & Geography - Trends & Forecasts up to 2017
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Global Modified Starch Market by Raw Materials, Applications & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017
- Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Types (Disinfection: Chlorine, UV, Ozone; Filtration: Granular, Adsorption, RO, MF, UF; Desalination, Testing), By Applications (Municipal, Industrial), & By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Europe Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), By Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control And Others) And By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds And Others): Trends, Forecasts And Technical Insights Up To 2018
- Asia-Pacific - Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control & Others) & Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds & Others) - Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate) Market, By Application (Packaging, Food Services, Bio-medical, Agriculture) & Raw Material - Global Tends & Forecasts to 2018
- Refrigerant Market - Hydro Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydro fluorocarbon (HFC), Hydrocarbon (HC), Inorganic (Ammonia, Carbon dioxide) - Trends & Forecasts to 2018