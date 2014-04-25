Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Aqua feed Market By End Consumption (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Others), By Additives, (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Others), By Geography: Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018“ report to its research database.



Fish require energy and essential nutrients for body-maintenance, movement, normal metabolic functions, and growth. Fish can obtain their energy and nutrients from natural food in ponds, from feed supplied by the farmers or from a combination of both the sources. Feed is a major expenditure for fish farmers as it accounts for 40% – 50% of the production cost. The global aquafeeds market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2013 to 2018, reaching 82,390.5 KMT by 2018.



The global aquafeeds market has grown exponentially in the last few years and a similar trend is expected to follow for the next 5-7 years. Leading companies are focusing on launching of new products for expansion of the business in local as well as foreign market. Investment and expansion is the second most preferred growth strategy after new product launches.



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Asia-Pacific and Europe are the leading consumers of Aquafeeds-together accounting for more than 70% of the consumption on a global scale. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue. Growth is particularly high in countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, and Ecuador. Fish accounts for the maximum consumption of aquafeeds. The feed composition of most of the fish consists for fish meal, soybean meal, and fish oil. Recently, the use of rice, wheat, and corn-based products has also become common. There is no major difference between feed composition of fish and crustaceans. The mollusks feed consists primarily of algae.



The global Aquafeeds market is driven by many factors such as growth in Aquaculture industry, increased consumption of fish and sea food, flexibility in use of secondary raw materials, and increasing income of expanding middle class in developing nations. The main obstacles in the growth of global Aquafeeds market are the rising cost of raw materials and strict regulatory structure. Other reason, which is restricting the farmers from switching to the Aquafeeds, is the high cost.



We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of Aquafeeds market. The primary sources – experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of Aquafeeds.



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To capitalize on the growth trend in the global Aquafeeds market, several leading animal feed companies are making efforts towards research & development and manufacturing of Aqaufeeds. Furthermore, animal feed companies are gradually expanding their product offerings within this product line to meet the growing demand for Aquafeeds. We have profiled leading players which operate within this industry, and have presented an overview of their recent developments and other strategic initiatives. Some of these companies include: Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain), BioMar Group (Denmark), Dibaq Acuicultura (Spain), Aller Aqua (Denmark), and Ridley Corporation Limited (Australia).



Scope Of The Report

This research report categorizes the global market for Aquafeeds on the basis of End Consumption, Additives, geography; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets:



On the basis of End Consumption

- Fish (Carp, Salmon, Tilapia, Catfish, Others)

- Crustaceans (Shrimps, Crabs, Others)

- Mollusks (Oyster, Mussel, Others)

- Others



On the basis of Additives

- Antibiotics

- Vitamins

- Antioxidants

- Amino Acids

- Feed enzymes

- Feed Acidifiers

- Others (pellet binders, colorants, emulsifiers, hormones etc.)



On the basis of Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- ROW



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Browse more reports on Animal & Livestock Feed Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/food-beverage/agriculture/animal-livestock-feed .



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