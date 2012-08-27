"Aqua Seafoam Shame" Premier Announced on Frances Bean Cobain's Birthday

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- "Aqua Seafoam Shame" film premier announced on Frances Bean Cobain's birthday - which was this week in case you didnt realize that the heir to the Nirvana throne, Kurt Cobain's daughter, is now 20.



Aqua Seafoam Shame is a documentary that explores the horrific fact that 25% of our planet's surface is now diagnosed as garbage landfill, due to the pacific garbage patch and plastics. In 20 years our planet will have no coral reefs - what, if anything, can be done to backpedal the Earth from its trajectory of extinction?



Aqua Seafoam Shame premieres FREE to the public at 11:30am on Saturday, September 8, 2012 at the BALLROOM of the Courtyard Marriott Marina Del Rey in conjunction with Marina Del Rey Film Festival.



"Aqua Seafoam Shame" is co-directed by award winning filmmaker Veronica Grey and the team of Hope Studios, Kim Chiasson and Joshua "JD" Lemmens in Vancouver, CA.



All you hipsters may recognize "Aqua Seafoam Shame" as a fair use lyric from the Nirvana song "All Apologies."



Whether Veronica Grey timed her TV appearance this week on CBS Los Angeles announcing the film premier while giving a talk on shark attack safety



http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2012/08/18/shark-safety-expert-offers-tips-to-avoid-an-attack/



to coincide with Frances Bean Cobain's birthday is not certain; however, one can be sure that Kurt Cobain dodged the bullet of having to live in a planet soon to be without any coral reefs according to a 2012 New York Times Article.



