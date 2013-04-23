Aqua Seal USA Introduces Proficient Wet Basement Repair Solutions for Residential as Well as Commercial Projects

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Aqua Seal USA, a reputed waterproofing company, introduces the most efficient solutions for all kinds of wet or leaky basement repair. The company understands that basement waterproofing is an important concern for the homeowners and thus introduces state-of-art waterproofing system that will keep residents safe in the building. Today, all architects and construction industry professionals recommend using a wide variety of waterproofing products to make sure that there is no problem of wet basement in a building. However, the company maintains that numerous experienced waterproofing contractors rely on their waterproofing and basement repair solutions.



Aqua Seal has introduced some of the cutting-edge wet basement solutions such as eco flex, Gray-Coat and Aqua-Stop, which are being considered path-breaking in the industry. The Eco-Flex waterproofing membrane is one of the best solutions that can help build leak-proof basements. When the rubber membrane is applied on concrete foundations, it makes the basement solid and blocks water’s passage through it.



The company maintains that the installation of their waterproofing solutions makes a building safe for the residents. It helps improve the life of a building and one doesn’t need to pay for repairs from time to time. According to them, in numerous cases, even newly built buildings require repair for mending the leaky basement. Experienced basement repair professionals of the company often extend their helping hand in cases where a speedy solution is required to repair a leaky basement.



Many clients have implemented their waterproofing solutions in their buildings and they maintain that Aqua Seal offer waterproofing products and materials of the highest quality. The products can be used to seal up cracks in floors and walls of a building and the repairs last so long that one will not require another repair for several years in the future. The technicians of Aqua Seal know to use their wet basement solutions properly to protect the exterior and interior of a building. One can learn more about their several types of waterproofing products and solutions by visiting their website http://www.aquasealusa.com .



Aqua Seal USA manufactures high quality, environment-friendly waterproofing products for the exterior and interior foundation that are easy to apply and save the contractor or homeowner time and money. Their products are cost-effective, offer long-lasting protection and are safe to use, whether someone is constructing a new building or renovating an existing one.



