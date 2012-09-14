Aqua Warehouse Brings Affordable Hot Tubs to the UK

Chelmsford, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Hot Tubs in the UK are currently considered a luxury item primarily seen in reality television shows as a novelty feature in an expensive household. The reality is that Hot Tubs are becoming more affordable than ever, and leading the charge in providing them is Aqua Warehouse. The Essex-based hot tub suppliers promises the luxury item can become a mainstay that adds value to properties as well as providing an enjoyable environment for informal gatherings.



Aqua Warehouse aim to provide everything needed to buy and operate a wide variety hot tubs, selling not just the hot tubs themselves but a wide variety of accessories and maintenance products designed to inspire consumers with the possibilities. From fragrances and toys to spa filters, gazebo surrounds and cover lifters, every facet of hot tub ownership is taken care of.



The hot tubs themselves come in a huge variety of styles, sizes and prices. Hot tubs are currently available for less than £3,000, all the way up to extraordinary swim spas that allow users to swim lengths across the hot tub as well as sit in massage bays around the edge.



Every product is listed with a price, a detailed description as well as a product specification covering its dimensions and features, with a high quality image gallery of the hot tub in use, the associated warranties and manufacturing origin. Every tub can also be selected with a variety of customizable options the colour of the tub itself and the colour of the cabinet. The company even offers hot tubs for hire.



The company has a warehouse in Essex that can be visited by those curious to see the tubs in a physical space before purchasing, but their dealerships cover the entirety of the UK, and with free delivery on all orders over just £35, peace of mind is guaranteed.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Hot tubs are something of a new concept to the British, but they’re catching on fast. We aim to be in the nation’s number one supplier by staying committed to providing only the highest quality products at the most affordable possible prices, and maintaining our excellent level of personal customer service.”



About Aqua Warehouse

Aqua Warehouse is a wholesale and retail supplier of hot tubs and spas based in Chelmsford, Essex. Aqua Warehouse supply a full range and large stocks of hot tubs in Essex, Kent and Herts and across the UK for retail, wholesale and trade sales. Their Essex Showroom has 22 hot tubs and spas on display. For more information please visit: http://www.aquawarehouse.co.uk/