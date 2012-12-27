Aqua Warehouse Outlines the Health Benefits of Hot Tubs & Swim Spas

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- One of the UK’s leading retailers of hot tubs and swim spas has today outlined the health benefits of their products and has suggested that there may be more reasons to purchase one of what is traditionally regarded as a luxury product than many people think. A number of the health benefits of hot tubs and swim spas are that they can help with insomnia, help those with type 2 diabetes and offer pain relief to those suffering from arthritis. Of course, this is in addition to those benefits more commonly known such as the stress relief such products offer.



A spokesperson from Aqua Warehouse www.aquawarehouse.co.uk has stated, “most people assume that hot tubs and swim spas are simply for those who want a luxury item to help them relax, however, in reality, there’s a range of health benefits which put the products up there as a must have purchase for those with certain ailments or medical complaints. With benefits ranging from pain relief from arthritis to helping insomniacs sleep and a decrease in blood sugar levels for those who suffer with type 2 diabetes. More than anything, we want to help spread the word that hot tubs can have a significantly positive impact on the lives of people with certain conditions, however, unfortunately, a hot tub isn’t something which doctors are likely to start prescribing to patients.”



In terms of the actual benefits of hot tubs and swim spas, the main ones which aren’t generally known are the following:



Help With Insomnia



With up to 75% of the population reporting on an annual basis that they’ve suffered from insomnia at some point in the past 12 months, help sleeping is a well-welcomed benefit of hot tubs by many. It isn’t simply the fact that hot tubs help to reduce stress that helps insomniacs to sleep, however the fact that it has been proven in recent studies that a drop in body temperature before going to bed helps to promote a deep sleep. With hot tubs and swim spas raising the body’s temperature, even a 30 minute soak an hour before bed can ensure bodily temperatures drops enough to help with falling into a deep sleep.



Arthritic Pain Relief



A soak each day in a hot tub can help to exercise and relax muscle joints and, as a result, give pain relief from conditions such as arthritis. Even a quick session in a hot tub can significantly help to reduce pain and has, in many cases, been reported to provide enough pain relief to make it possible for sufferers to carry out simple daily tasks without pain when previously they were too painful to even consider. It’s a combination of the heat, buoyancy and massage properties of hot tubs which help relieve pain and, for many arthritis sufferers, purchasing a hot tub could mean their lives return almost to normality.



Positive Effect On Type 2 Diabetes Sufferers



Despite thousands of people being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes each year, very few are aware of the benefits which hot tubs can have. A study at the McKee Medical Center has shown that even 30 minutes spent in a hot tub each day can reduce blood sugar levels by up to 13%. For sufferers of type 2 diabetes, this is a significant reduction without any form of medication and can greatly improve the lives of those who have to take daily drugs to keep their blood sugar levels under control.



Above all, hot tubs and swim spas aren’t simply luxury products enjoyed only by the rich and famous, but offer a multitude of health benefits and, in many cases, can significantly improve the day-to-day lives of sufferers of a wide range of conditions. If you suffer from any of the above conditions, it’s well worth investing in a hot tub or swim spa. In many instances, they can be taken on finance if you can’t afford to purchase one up-front and, if you suffer from one of the noted conditions, it’s money well spent to be able to resume daily life as normal.



