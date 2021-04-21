Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Aquaculture Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aquaculture Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aquaculture Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are American International, AXA XL, Oriental Insurance, RSA Insurance Group plc, Groupama, Gjensidige Forsikring AS, IF Forsikring AS, Nemi Forsikring AS, Mitchell McConnell Insurance, Bao Viet Insurance Company, Swiss Re, PICC, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA Centrala,.



Definition:

Aquaculture is one of the fastest developing food-related sectors and the emergence of medium & large-scale aquaculture projects has stimulated the demand for insurance to share and cover the risks involved. Aquaculture Insurance is available for aquaculture operations and fish farms around the world for a wide range of species. Aquaculture insurance provides protection of capital invested, protection against events/natural hazards that affect health, assets and harvests. Thereby, the demand for aquaculture insurance is growing significantly across the developed as well as developing nations. Moreover, government supportive policies in regards to the development of the aquaculture sector propelling the growth of the market.

On 19 May 2017, Major reinsurer Swiss Re cooperated with Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance to develop the first parametric insurance product to protect Taiwanese fish farmers from the damages caused by excessive rainfall. The aquaculture insurance scheme covered 120,000 hectares of onshore grouper fishponds in Ping Tung county in Taiwan.



Market Trend:

Aquaculture Insurance Companies Are Shifting Their Focus from the Established Markets to Other Geographic Areas and Species



Market Drivers:

Exponential Growth in Fish Farming Worldwide

Livestock farmers and fish farmers in developing countries face many uncertainties and risks in the pursuit of reproductive and growth operations



Opportunities:

Government Supportive Policies to Develop Aquaculture Sector across the Developing Countries



The Global Aquaculture Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Aquatic Animals, Aquatic Plants), Application (On-shore, Offshore), Distribution Channel (Companies, Brokers/Agents, Others), Coverage (All Risks, Perils Policies)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



