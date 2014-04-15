Aquaculture Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research "Aquaculture (Marine Water, Freshwater and Brackish Water) Market for Carp, Molluscs, Crustaceans, Salmon, Trout and Other Fishes - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global market for aquaculture was valued at USD 135.10 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 195.13 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, global production was 66.5 million tons in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2013 to 2019.



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Volume of captured fish is fast depleting and is expected to be one of the primary factors driving global aquaculture production over the next few years. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of fish and fish products is expected to boost aquaculture production within the forecast period. Aquaculture is expected to surpass captured fish industry as the major source for human consumption by the end of 2015. However, parameters such as adverse environmental conditions and lack of technology are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increasing practice of rice and fish farming, which aims at increasing yields of rice grains as well as fishes is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market within the near future.



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Aquaculture practiced in fresh water was the largest culture environment segment in 2012 accounting for over 60% of the production. It is expected to be one of the fastest growing segments over the next few years on account of simulation of the culture environment in enclosed areas such as ponds, cages and concrete raceways. Aquaculture practiced in marine water is expected to grow at a CAGR 2.4% from 2013 to 2019 on account of increased consumer demand for sea water fishes.



Carps were the biggest product segment within the market and accounted for over 35% of the global production in 2012. Carps, particularly common carps, have been one of the majorly farmed aquatic species in the industry owing to their compatibility in less than ideal environmental conditions. Mollusks such as clams and mussels have been an important food source and are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2013 to 2019, owing to their increasingly use in poly culture systems such as rice and fish farming.



Aquaculture involves the farming of fish and other aquatic species. It deals with cultivating marine water, brackish water and freshwater populations such as carps, mollusks, crustaceans and salmon under controlled climatic conditions.



The report forecasts and analyzes the aquaculture market on a global and regional level on basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The market production has been analyzed and forecasted for the period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The study consists of drivers and restraints of the market and their impact on growth of the market during the mentioned time period. In addition, the study highlights opportunities available for the market on a regional and global level.



For an in-depth understanding of the aquaculture market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a comprehensive Porter’s five forces model offers a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study includes a market attractiveness analysis, where the products have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



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