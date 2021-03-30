Global Aquaculture Market Growth Forecast
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Aquaculture Market Witnessing a Radical Shift toward Sustainability and Longevity:
The urging need for innovative solutions in food production has led the widespread penetration of precision farming concepts, which rely on technologies such as drones, IoT connectivity, and autonomous tractors. A sister industry that is equally imperative for the global food security and less permeated by technological advances is 'aquaculture'. However, recent surge in the popularity and acceptance of data-driven management platforms, which integrate data from myriad sources into unified cloud platform, and encapsulate complete dynamics of the aquaculture farm environment in real time, will favor growth of the aquaculture market.
TMR's research finds that the aquaculture market was valued at over US$ 750 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to record a 2.4% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Aquaculture remains a profitable business for not only combating the global food demand, but also helping rehabilitate the oceans. Leading operators in the aquaculture market continue to leverage the viability of three key areas, namely, seaweed & bivalve aquaculture systems, offshore aquaculture systems, and on-land aquaculture systems.
Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=773
The study opines that the fish industry will witness a radical transformation in the foreseeable future; and with the depletion in ocean's fisheries vis-à-vis rising demand from the global demographic, aquaculture continues to forestall challenges entailed by these and bring more farmed fishes to plates globally.
According to the study, limited abilities in extracting more seafood from oceans has been driving the need for boosting aquaculture production to meet rising demand and protect wild fish stocks. Global sales of aquaculture products were in excess of US$ 750 Mn in 2018. Overfishing has put pressure on wild fish stocks, which has provided an impetus to aquaculture production in recent years. As concerns regarding environmental repercussions prevail, have driven the shift toward sustainability and longevity of aquaculture.
Request For Custom Research:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=773
The Future of Fish Farming is 'Indoor':
Advances in water circulation and filtration have meant that indoor fish farms will grow at an unprecedented rate, both in terms of production and size. TMR estimates global sales of aquaculture-produced fish to exceed US$ 480 Mn in 2019, accounting for a sizeable 60% market share. Fish farming has traditionally been touted as efficient solution for the production of animal protein, and indoor aquaculture plays a vital role in meeting the requirement of swelling global population. Although environmental risks prevail in the indoor approach as well, however the fact that risks associated with land-based systems is significantly smaller, than that of outdoor systems, continues to propel adoption of indoor fish farming.
Positive influences of aquaculture production is not limited to fish, but extends to crustaceans, molluscs, and seaweed – in descending order. Emergence of semi-intensive and intensive farms, along with professionalization and modernization practices have made the crustaceans an attractive segment of the aquaculture industry in the recent past. According to the study, crustaceans hold over 30% value of the aquaculture market, marked by major iterations to farm designs, water processing ponds, and nurseries, by leveraging better data genetics to prevent EMS outbreaks.
Buy Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=773
Asia-Pacific continues to remain an attractive market for aquaculture, with over US$ 650 Mn opportunity estimated in 2019 by TMR. Aquaculture producers in the region are increasingly leveraging the popular trend of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAC), which acts as an effective enabler of reducing pollution as well as consumption of water, while mitigating risks of ailments entailed by water pumped from rivers in proximity. Key producers in Asia-Pacific are currently investing in automation systems, along with RAS, to raise yields and enhance production reliability. Technology providers in the Asia-Pacific aquaculture market are focusing on including facility management systems led by artificial intelligence in their offerings, as these hold potential in unlocking yields for fish and shrimp farmers.
Aforementioned trends allude ever-increasing environmental footprint of aquaculture industry in Asia-Pacific, with Greater China and Japan leading the way even as accounting for greater market value. This has led the aquaculture producers to shift away from inland freshwater to offshore, complemented by government efforts to crack down on illegal aquaculture operations. This is particularly prevalent in Greater China, and Vietnam is following the suit by considering merits of extensive instead of intensive aquaculture, in light of the former's lower impacts on mangrove and riverine habitats, although they produce lower yields.
Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Industry:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-industry-to-bring-exponential-growth-opportunities-for-the-cristobalite-market-across-the-forecast-period-of-2020-2030-tmr-301255937.html>
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.