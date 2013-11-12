Aquaform Inc. Launches World Wide Online Presence Ahead of UK Lighting Conference

Czernichow, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Just as ‘let there be light’ was the first command in the story of creation, so lighting is similarly essential today in the proper functioning of a building or space. With the environmental impact of energy consumption a growing concern, companies need to balance style and flare with luminosity and efficiency- a significant challenge to strike the right balance. Polish manufacturer of lighting fixtures and lighting profiles Aquaform Inc. have for some years been innovating in this market and have attracted international sales as a result. With this encouragement, they have decided to launch themselves as a legitimate player on the global stage with an international website ahead of their visit to a UK lighting conference - Lux Live 2013.



The company’s international website will feature their full range of indoor lighting solutions, with every product replete with high quality imagery, a detailed product description and clear pricing per unit or in bulk.



The website also features an extensive portfolio of projects completed, demonstrating the company’s ability to blend interior design values with lighting efficiency both in placement and energy consumption.



The new website also includes an extensive range of features on new products and innovations, financing, research and development and manufacturing partners and colour and finishing advice for different spaces.



A spokesperson for Aquaform Inc. explained, “We are excited to visit the UK to connect personally with our existing customers there as well as to promote our competitive solutions to new markets. It is an honour to have been welcomed to the UK lighting conference and our presence there will confirm our presence on the wider global market. To ensure we are prepared for this occasion, our English language website has been created and will soon be launched to ensure customers from around the world get access to the best products from one of the best companies in the industry.”



About Aquaform Inc.

Aquaform Inc. was founded 21 years ago, and is a well-known manufacturer of lighting fixtures on the Polish market. The company is dedicated to stylish, affordable and energy efficient lighting solutions for everything from small homes to large industrial buildings and multi-story corporate offices. The launch of their new website and online catalogue marks an expansion of the company into an international success story. For more information, please visit: http://www.aquaformlighting.com/