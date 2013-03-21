AquaGold International CEO Pierre Taillefer Returns from China

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Pierre Taillefer, CEO of Aquagold International Inc. (AQUI), just came back from China where he has been stationed for the last few years.



He lived in many places in China, establishing ties with various Chinese companies, increasing his business and political ties. During that time he took the opportunity to learn the language and the culture, specially the business culture.



He had been involved with Aquagold International earlier mainly in logistics, shipping and suppliers and accepted the position of CEO last year as he that he was ready to tackle the challenge. The Company is convinced that he is the right man to face the complicated Chinese market.



This is his first official report to the Board:



“Based on my knowledge of Aquagold’s strength and business foundation, there is no doubt in my mind that we are very well positioned to yield better results in China. The years spent at building our ties were not in vain; to the contrary! But now we have re-oriented our efforts towards new business people and some new political allies in order to achieve the results that we expected all along.



Armed with new vision I have assembled a solid team in China. We have been pursuing a few readily available options such as:



1. Possible acquisitions

2. New joint ventures

3. Expansion

4. New products

5. Better use of our public company



Pierre Taillefer returns to China next week and states, "we shall see some positive results in the very near future”.



