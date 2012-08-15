Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Aqualane Shores has always been synonymous with Naples style, sophistication and amazing luxury living. One of the oldest developed areas in Naples features an outstanding view of the bay, as well as bridge free access to the gulf. All of the luxury properties on in the bay at Aqualane Shores have remained valuable property and are quickly purchased once made available on the open market. With recent data showing a major upswing in the demand for Naples multimillion dollar properties this trend of swift sales is not likely to end anytime soon.



One property that has only recently been returned to the open market is a stunning four bedroom four and three half bath waterfront single family home, with one of the best views of Naples Bay. Located at 359 S. 18th Ave this amazing property has been maintained and is practically brand new. Featuring a fully functional dock this home allows owners to explore the real joys of this luxury boating community. With a davit and boat lift taking full advantage of gulf access should be no problem for any boat owner. With a four car garage and a carport fans of automobile fans will have no problem fitting in either. Click here to view this Aqualane Shores Property.



Beyond the dock and carport this outstanding home comes complete with heated in ground pool and private spa. Decks fruit trees and a fully functional patio round out the beautiful maintained exterior landscape. Inside a fully modern kitchen, bathrooms with all of the amenities and fully functioning bar, wine cooler and walk in pantry have this beautiful property fully equipped to host any size family or guest arrangements.



For more information about this Aqualane Shores property or any other Naples waterfront properties contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590.



