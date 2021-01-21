New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Aquaponics is a system that is based on food production and it merges aquaponics with hydroculture within a symbiotic environment. It is a significant way of growing vegetables and fruits. While using this procedure, more substantial food is expected with the help of less labor, land, and water. It is a resilient farming system. In this technique, the nutrient-rich water that is brought from the fish is used to provide a natural fertilizer to the vegetables or fruits. This can be a great example of all-year round and indoor farming.



Aquaponics Market: Market Drivers



The aquaponics market is growing at a significant CAGR of 13.5% globally. Various factors are contributing to the high demand for the market. One such significant factor is this technique uses the least aquatic space. Moreover, products grown with this procedure are organic and free from any artificial fertilizers and pesticides. Only natural fertilizers are used in the form of fish wastes. The rising health awareness throughout the world is boosting its market. Additionally, there is no need for expensive farm equipment, types of machinery, etc., contributing to the growth of the global aquaponics market.



Aquaponics Market: Regional Landscape



Owing to the adoption of healthy lifestyles and diets and increasing demand for organic food, the North American region is expected to dominate the global aquaponics market in coming years. Technological innovations are also contributing to the growing sales in this region.



Key players in the global Aquaponics market:



· Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd



· Nelson & Pade Inc.



· Colorado Aquaponics



· Urban Farms AG



· My Aquaponics



· ECF Farm Systems GmbH



· Greenlife Aquaponics



· AquaCal AutoPilot, Inc.



· Japan Aquaponics



· Lucky Clays Fresh



· Global Aquaponic Systems Corporation



· Aponic Ltd



· GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.



· Blueplanet Urban Agro Services Pvt Ltd.



· LivinGreen



· Aquaponik Manufaktur GmbH



· Ichthys Aquaponics



· Hapa Farms



· Kunia Country Farms LLC



Market segment based on Equipment:



· Aeration System



· Fish Purge Systems



· Grow Lights



· In-Line Water Heaters



· Pumps & Valves



· Others



Market segment based on Product Type:



· Fish



· Fruits



· Herbs



· Vegetables



Market segment based on Method:



· Raft



· Drip Irrigation



· Ebb and Flow System



· Media Filled Beds



· Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)



Market segment based on Technology:



· Deep Water Culture (DWC)



· Nutrient Film Technology (NFT)



· Media-filled Growbed (MFG)



· Others



Market segment based on Application:



· Commercial



· Home Production



· Others



