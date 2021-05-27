Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Aquarium Lighting Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aquarium Lighting Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aquarium Lighting. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland),Central Garden and Pet (United States),Marineland (United States),Current-USA (United States),Ecotech Marine LLC (United States),Zoo Med (United States),Chuangxing (China).



Definition:

The main benefit of Good aquarium lighting is to provide light adjusted to maximum effect. Major factors such as colour coordination, luminous efficacy as well as efficiency should be considered in aquarium lighting. For healthy growth, plants need a balance of blue and red spectrum in freshwater aquarium. Whereas, the blue element would predominate in a marine aquarium. Some of the features and benefits of using fluorescent lighting are lower heat emission, low operating cost, a wide selection of bulbs with different temperatures, among others. Growth in the aquaculture industry, as well as rising adoption of led aquarium lighting equipment and rising disposable income and increasing usage of the aquarium in the house for decorative purposes, will act as a driver for market growth.



Market Trend:

Rising Demand of Online Sale of Aquarium Accessories

Technology advancement regarding Aquarium Lighting



Market Drivers:

The demand for aquarium heater has increased, due to the increasing demand for aquarium in the household. For instance, as per an article published by National Pet Owners Survey, in 2018, more than 68% of American households own a pet and more than 12.5 m



Challenges:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices as well as Product Unavailability in Several Regions



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption Rate of Underwater Species in Emerging Countries



The Global Aquarium Lighting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Power Compact Lights, LED aquarium lighting, Metal Halide, Normal Florescent Bulbs, High Output Bulbs, Very High Output Bulbs), Application (Freshwater Tropical Aquarium, Coldwater Aquariums, Marine Aquariums, Brackish Aquariums), Material (Aluminum, Aluminum Alloy, Glass, PVC, Plastic, Ceramic, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



