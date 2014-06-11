Aquasites - For Buying Established Websites in Different Business Verticals

Winnipeg, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- For entrepreneurs keen on launching an online business straightaway, Aquasites offers the perfect solution, providing them an opportunity to buy established websites in the business vertical of their choice. A reputable Canada based web development company; they have already earned a name for providing top-of-the-line turnkey solutions to online businesspersons.



“Our success in our ability to line up quality established websites consistently. It involves investing in the right website or domain name at the right time. Leveraging our extensive experience in the field of web development, we can do that consistently. We have developed websites in a range of fields, which makes us capable of assisting the entrepreneurs at the core,” commented a senior executive with the company.



Turnkey websites the company is currently dealing in are as diverse as travel, social reseller business, SEO reseller business, payday loan, dating, coupon business, Amazon store business, graphic design, online gaming and a game of other fields. Name a field and a relevant website is likely to be available with Aquasites. Moreover, they have collaborated with the leading names in affiliate business to enable buyers launch into the business directly.



Value of a website is proportionate to the value of the domain name. As the executive stated, “Search engines tend to provide more value to older domain names. You also have to put in time and resources for web development and search engine optimization later. This may take months or even more. This only means extending the break-even time.”



Purchase agreement that Aquasites enters into clearly mentions all relevant points including the refunds and guarantees. In case the company fails to fulfil an order for any reason, the buyer is entitled to a complete refund. They assure clients of providing them a website that has the potential of becoming an income-generator online. Find turnkey niche websites for sale turnkey niche websites for sale in multiple verticals.



About Aquasites

Based in Canada, Aquasites has earned recognition for providing turnkey and established websites that conform to the quality standards. One can browse through their selection of websites showcased on the site or get in touch with them to discuss a custom website project. When it comes to buy profitable websites for sale buy profitable websites for sale, there are few developers that can compete with them.



Contact Information:



Email: info@aquasites.com

Skype: brayden.hall8

Website: http://www.aquasites.com/