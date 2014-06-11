Aquasites Offering Flat Rate Packages for Buyers of Turnkey Websites

Winnipeg, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Start-up entrepreneurs planning to launch a profitable online business have a tremendous opportunity. They can now purchase established websites in a range of business verticals on flat rate pricing. The packs include any website for $370, any 2 websites for $499, any 3 websites for $599 and any 5 websites for $699.



“The pack comes with a domain name and customized logo. The installation on hosting along with technical assistance and lifetime support is included purchase. We look ahead to assist you in every manner in running the site. You can trust us for marketing guidance and training along with additional services such as Facebook Fan Pages and SEO Keyword Optimization,” commented a senior executive with the company.



Once a request is received by Aquasites, they confirm the purchase within 24-48 hours. The orders are processed and work would begin within 24-72 hours of confirmation. If the company fails to fulfil an order for any reason, the buyers are entitled to a refund. The company assures buyers of providing them a website with full potential of earning. However, at the end, the success also depends on the buyers’ ability to use the tools.



Established websites are the solution for the entrepreneurs who want to start a business right away. The executive said, “When you start from scratch, you do have to spend time in website designing and development along with search engine optimization. It would take years before you are actually able to make money. With established websites, you are able to do away the waiting time.”



Aquasites deals in turnkey websites as well. These are sites ready to be setup on the web on a new domain name. Buyers can choose color schemes, logo options, etc. building the website as they would like to represent. Available at low cost, turnkey websites allows the buyers with begin their business at a low cost investment and let the value of the site grow. Whether one wants to buy a turnkey website buy a turnkey website for online business or an established website, they can deliver.



About Aquasites

Aquasites is a popular platform to buy or sell established websites. They enable buyers to launch their business straight away without going into the rigors of websites building and search engine optimization. For anyone wanting to buy an established website, there are few players who would provide them with a better deal.



Contact Information:



Call +1 408 914 2779

Email: info@aquasites.com

Skype: brayden.hall8 ###

Website: http://www.aquasites.com/