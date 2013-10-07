Aquatic Warehouse Inc. Provides Top Quality Freshwater Fish and Aquarium Supplies to San Diego Hobbyists

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Aquatic Warehouse Inc., a retailer of freshwater fish and aquarium supplies in San Diego, is proud to offer exceptional service and selection to all of its customers. The company strives to fulfill all aquarium owners’ needs by providing top-quality products, unparalleled expertise and competitive pricing on all of its wares.



Since 1992 Aquatic Warehouse Inc. has been a trusted retailer of freshwater fish in San Diego and its surrounding areas. The store boasts the largest selection of fish and aquarium products on the West Coast, with over 6,000 individual aquarium components available to fish owners and hobbyists. From the fish themselves, to authentic coral displays and aquarium decorations, Aquatic Warehouse Inc. is ready to fulfill any fish owner’s needs.



“When it comes to aquarium supplies in San Diego, Aquatic Warehouse Inc. is bar none the first and best option for consumers seeking the most comprehensive selection of materials,” said Pat Hurley, Owner of Aquatic Warehouse Inc. “On top of that, our experts are always ready to provide professional insight and opinions to fish owners seeking perspective. We aim to create a complete, satisfying customer experience.”



Aquatic Warehouse Inc. specializes in offering reef tanks, fish tanks and planted CO2 systems to consumers looking to personalize their fish owning experience. The store offers all of the necessary options needed to create a sustainable, beautiful aquarium model for freshwater fish in San Diego. Aquatic Warehouse Inc. also offers saltwater aquariums and supplies for more exotic needs and is happy to service customers with special aquarium needs.



In keeping with its goal of unparalleled professionalism and service, Aquatic Warehouse Inc. also offers an online knowledgebase to consumers seeking to learn more about their current or prospective purchases. Topics within the knowledge base include proper aquarium care and maintenance, tips and tricks, analysis of fish types and products, as well as opinions on general practices.



“Our mission is to help all fish owners to get the most out of their hobby,” said Hurley. “We want to ensure that owning freshwater fish in San Diego is an enjoyable experience for people and that they have a place to turn to for all of their service needs.”



To learn more about Aquatic Warehouse Inc., take a virtual tour of its warehouse or to learn more about its fish and aquarium supplies in San Diego, please log on to http://www.aquaticwarehouse.com/.