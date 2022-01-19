Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- An update was announced in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in , shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST).



If you purchased shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 1, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that data included in the Libervant NDA submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups, that the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA's approval prospects, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On May 6, 2021, the Court issued an Order appointing Lead Plaintiff and Counsel. Lead Plaintiff filed an amended Complaint on June 25.



Those who purchased shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



