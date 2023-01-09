NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- Latest added AR and VR Software Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Sigma software (United States), Autodesk (United States), PTC (United States), Valve (United States), Unity Technologies (United States), Epic Games (United States), Kentico Software (United States), Mimic Technologies (United States), etc.



AR and VR Software Market Definition:

The VR solutions are made for different industries such as virtual property tools for the hospital, real estate industry, architecture and design, educational apps and healthcare. Augmented and virtual reality are the developments in computational power, storage, graphics, processing and high resolution displays. It allows to take the content as well as information visually. According to world economic forum, AR and VR market in creative industries such as video games and live events was valued at USD 17 billion in 2019. However, the demand in creative industries is expected to be declining due to the lock down imposed by several governments over corona virus crisis. In addition, the market of other sectors was valued at USD 9 billion.



Influencing Trend:

- Advances in Computer Vision and Wireless Technology

- Usage of VR in Aerospace and Defense for Training Purpose

- Rising Popularity of VR Games is boosting the market

Challenges:

- Lack of Technological Infrastructure

- High Complexity Related to the AR Implementation

Opportunities:

- Increasing usage of technology such as AR and VR to work collaboratively from distance places. For most of the enterprises working online and interacting with digital technology has become necessity. It helps to overcome absence of individual in online c

Market Growth Drivers:

- Increasing usage of AR and VR in corporate is fueling the market growth. The workforce around the world is grounded due to the corona virus outbreak. The companies such as Imaginate and Queppelin has seen increased demand in these technologies from enterp



On 25th March 2020, a swiss startup Creal has started working on display technology which will make AR and VR headsets more comfortable with life like optics and On 11th November 2019, Apple has planned to launch Augmented reality headset in 2022 which will be followed by AR glasses in 2023.



The Global AR and VR Software segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Augmented Reality Software, Virtual Reality Software), Application (Real estate, Architecture and design, Immersive presentation for sales exec, Healthcare, Others), VR device type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Gesture-Tracking Device, Projector and Display Wall), AR device type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Head-Up Display (HUD), Handheld Device), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Deployment (On premise, Cloud)

The regional analysis of Global AR and VR Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



