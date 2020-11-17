Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The Latest Released Global AR Development Software market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global AR Development Software market. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United States), Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Zappar Ltd. (United Kingdom), PTC (United States), HP Development Company (United States), Camera IQ (United States), Gemino AR (Canada), Diginext (France), Kudan (Japan) and DAQRI (United States).

Brief Overview on Global AR Development Software

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive real-world experience wherein objects in the real world are enhanced through the means of computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory. The AR development software works in conjunction with devices such as tablets, phones, headsets, and more. These integration devices contain sensors, digital projectors, and the corresponding software with which these computer-generated objects can be projected into the real world. Once a model has been overlaid in the real world, users can interact with it and edit the model. These solutions have additional uses in addition to placing a 3D model in the real world. AR is commonly used for entertainment purposes, especially gaming. This software can also be used to display context information. Users can point the hardware's camera display at an object to display valuable data. These tools allow users to create digital objects that blend into the real world and ultimately become full-fledged AR experiences.

Growth Drivers

- Increased Demand for Augmented Reality in E-Commerce and Retail Stores

Market Trends

- Growing Interest of the Large Tech Companies in AR

The Global AR Development Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (AR SDK Software, AR WYSIWYG Editor Software), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Platform (IOS, Android, Windows), Functionality (Remote Collaboration, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Documentation, 3D Modeling, Navigation), Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Education, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Marketing & Advertising, Healthcare, Retail, Fintech & Insurtech, Energy & Utilities), Features (Remote AR/MR Assistant, Virtual Product Configurator, Business Process Gamification, Augmented Marketing, AR-Enabled User Interface)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



