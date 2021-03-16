AR for Healthcare Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 : Google, Microsoft, Atheer

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AR for Healthcare Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AR for Healthcare market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AR for Healthcare Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Augmented reality is one of the major technological advancements in the healthcare industry. This technology is developing since 1960. Augmented reality helps the healthcare industry to connect with real-world surgery. In this industry, many AR-based start-ups are booming in this industry. This technology helps in medical imaging devices to enable healthcare professionals to use CT images of a patient's and able to display a 3D model. This product provides healthcare to render patient-specific anatomy leading to increased clinical knowledge, faster operations, and better care.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), DAQRI (United States), Psious (Spain), Mindmaze (Switzerland), Firsthand Technology (United States), Medical Realities (United Kingdom), Atheer (United States), Augmedix (United States), Oculus VR (United States)



What's Trending in Market:

Increasing Number of Surgery Application in North America

Rising Number AR Based Start-Ups in Asia Pacific Regions



Challenges:

Rising Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

Lack of Customization Products



Restraints:

Lack of Healthcare Professionals with AR Knowledge in Healthcare Industry



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Penetration of Connected Devices in the Healthcare Sector Across the Globe

Increasing in Investment in the Healthcare Manufacturers AR and VR

Growing Requirement to Reduce the Healthcare Costs



The AR for Healthcare Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Surgery, Fitness Management, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Medical Training and Education, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Research Organizations and Pharma Companies, Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Others), Devices (Head-Mounted Display, Handheld Device), Offerings (Hardware, Software)



AR for Healthcare the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, AR for Healthcare Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World AR for Healthcare markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for AR for Healthcare markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the AR for Healthcare Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



