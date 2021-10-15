AR Resources, Inc., Helps Medical Facilities Collect on Overdue Bills and Debts

Delray, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2021 -- Medical facilities and their operations staff have their attention pulled into multiple directions at any given time. With this divided attention, finding the time to continually follow up with patients that have past-due medical bills can prove challenging and lead to mistakes that can result in costly legal proceedings. With an experienced medical debt collections agency on their side, medical facilities can rest assured that the debts they are owed are being pursued by a professional team that knows the ins and outs of the law. That's where AR Resources, Inc., of Delray, Florida, comes into play.



AR Resources, Inc. has an established track record of collecting on patients' outstanding debts within the confines of the law. With an experienced staff that can legally coerce reluctant patients to pay their past dues quickly and efficiently, medical facilities have access to a service that can solely focus on collecting these debts and deliver impressive returns.



The right collections agency provides medical facilities with the legal protections and flexibility they need to cover their bases and receive the payments for services rendered on time. AR Resources, Inc.'s team remains well-versed in the complexities of debt collection law and helps its clients stay in compliance with the law.



AR Resources, Inc. remains committed to helping medical facilities of all sizes get the money they are due from their patients on time. Allowing these staff to remain focused on providing the care their patients need without diverting too much attention away to focus on the potentially complex debt collection process becomes a core tenant of AR Resources, Inc.'s philosophy. Medical facilities looking to partner with a proven medical debt collection agency can contact AR Resources, Inc. to learn more about their services.



About AR Resources, Inc.

AR Resources is a full-service accounts receivable management and collection company based in Blue Bell, PA, and Delray, FL, and serving creditors throughout the United States. Specializing in healthcare and education debt collections, this company offers various accounts receivable solutions ranging from customized collection programs to bad debt contingency collections. For additional information, visit https://www.arresourcesinc.com/ today.