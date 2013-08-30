Arabella Presents Authentic Lebanese Delicacies in Sydney

Ashford, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Arabella Restaurant and Bar, a guaranteed memorable culinary destination in Sydney, presents its new menu of scrumptious authentic Lebanese delicacies and sumptuous dining experience at the west end Newtown in Australia. This famous Lebanese restaurant captures traditional Lebanese foods like how they are traditionally prepared and cooked while making the dining experience and ambience as close to the real thing as possible.



Middle Eastern families can now partake on world-class Arab delicacies in a classy environment. The exceptional service also matches the restaurant’sreally high standard to bring out the best dining experience that makes people come back for more.



To keep the Arab dining experience genuine, Arabella Restaurant and Bar sticks to the real flavors of Arab foods, most of them containing their spicy flavors and strong aroma. The venue makes sure that the overall designs and ambiance do not veer from the Middle Eastern world’s design principles. Every weekend, customers can enjoy not just the foods but authentic Arab music and performing sultry belly dancers as well.



Some of the specialties of this Lebanese restaurant Sydney are poultry and lamb dishes, salads, cold and hotmezzee and its bestseller, seafood dishes. The restaurant also serves its Arabella’s Specials, signature Arab delicacies that are only served here. Turkish desserts, baclava and drinks also keep customers coming back.



Because Arabella Restaurant and Bar is located within business centers, it is a highly-recommended venue for corporate events and parties, functions, corporate meetings and just regular get-togethers of colleagues for quick schmoozing and business talks. Its location and expertise in such events make it a practical choice for businesses.



Considered as the best restaurant Sydney among all Arab restaurants in this busy city, Arabella Restaurant and Bar also specializes in Arab-themed parties, such as birthday celebrations, wedding ceremonies, corporate events and any other occasions.