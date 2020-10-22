Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Aramark.



Investors who purchased shares of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and currently hold any of those NYSE: ARMK shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Aramark directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Philadelphia, PA based Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. Aramark reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $15.78 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2018 to over $16.22 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019, and that its normalized Income declined from $567.88 million to $322.81 million over those respective time periods.



Shares of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) declined from $46.80 per share in January 2020 to as low as $9.65 per share on March 17, 2020.



