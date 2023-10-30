Aramco, Shell, PETRONAS, and Xebec Adsorption Recognized as Leaders in the "Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, Worldwide 2023

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2023 -- Leading sector research, growth advisory, and analytics firm MarketsandMarkets unveiled the 360 Quadrant for "Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" classifying industry players Aramco, Shell, PETRONAS, and Xebec Adsorption into distinct categories that reflect their exceptional contributions to the Blue Hydrogen arena.



Blue hydrogen, a promising energy source, has emerged as a vital element in the transition towards a more sustainable future. Produced through a process that combines natural gas with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, blue hydrogen offers a crucial bridge between conventional fossil fuels and renewable energy sources. Over the years, its development has gained momentum, driven by its potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions, making it an essential player in the battle against climate change. As industries strive to decarbonize, blue hydrogen stands at the forefront, ready to revolutionize sectors like transportation, manufacturing, and energy production, effectively changing the landscape of modern industry with its clean and versatile energy potential.



The Blue Hydrogen Companies quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Blue Hydrogen. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 30 Blue Hydrogen companies of which the Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Blue Hydrogen companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Blue Hydrogen quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included technology (steam methane reforming (SMR), auto thermal reforming (ATR), and Gas Oxidation), petroleum refinery, power generation, chemical industries, and other applications.



Aramco, Shell, PETRONAS and Xebec Adsorption– The Leaders Explained

Aramco Recognized as a Market Leader in the "Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



Saudi Aramco, also known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, is one of the world's largest and most influential energy companies. Traditionally, it has been a key player in the oil and gas industry, but like many other energy giants, Aramco is actively diversifying its portfolio to align with the global shift towards more sustainable and cleaner energy sources. Aramco has been at the forefront of blue hydrogen production and has significantly contributed to the evolution of energy transition used in various areas to achieve zero emissions in industrial and chemical processes. The company explores, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Owing to the company's expertise and wide market presence the company has been recognized as the "Market Leader" in the " Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



The company has established and strengthened its dominant position in the market by demonstrating a keen understanding of market global energy trends and dynamics. The company for long has been involved in potential technologies to produce lower-carbon hydrogen from hydrocarbons, including Thermo-Neutral Reforming (TNR) and has been focused on producing 'blue' hydrogen by capturing the CO2 emissions from the production. It transports blue hydrogen in the form of blue ammonia. Beginning in 2020, the company has successfully showcased its potential to produce and ship blue ammonia. In March 2021, Aramco and ENEOS Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of exploring possible avenues for creating blue hydrogen and blue ammonia supply chains. Together the companies intend to assess the production of blue hydrogen and blue ammonia in Saudi Arabia using hydrocarbons like natural gas (NG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), along with the capture of the accompanying carbon dioxide emissions. Furthermore, ENEOS and Aramco aimed to examine different hydrogen chemical carriers, such as ammonia and MCH, for the transportation of hydrogen from Saudi Arabia to Japan and other global markets.



In August 2022, the company once again combined forces with its chemicals-production subsidiary SABIC to further the development of blue ammonia supply chains. Following this the company announced its intention to produce up to 11 million tons per annum of blue ammonia by 2030. In the same year Aramco and the SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company obtained the independent certifications recognizing "blue" hydrogen and ammonia production. The certifications were granted by TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent testing, inspection and certification agency based in Germany.



This recognition as a market leader by 360 Quadrants showcases Aramco's significant global impact in the blue hydrogen landscape. As the company leverages its vast experience and resources, it is likely to play a significant role in shaping the blue hydrogen landscape, contributing to a more sustainable energy future while maintaining its prominence in the global energy market.



Shell Recognized as a Market Leader in " Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Shell is a global energy company with a long history of involvement in the oil and gas industry. In recent years, the company has been making significant strides in the emerging field of blue hydrogen, a promising and sustainable energy source that has the potential to play a pivotal role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Owing to the company's expertise and wide market presence the company has been recognized as the "Market Leader" in the " Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



The company offers blue hydrogen through the Shell Blue Hydrogen Process that integrates technologies namely: Shell gas partial oxidation (SGP) and ADIP ULTRA. The Shell Blue Hydrogen Process offers significant advantages over alternative technologies, which include steam methane reforming (SMR) and autothermal reforming (ATR). In April 2022, Uniper and Shell inked a partnership deal aimed at establishing a blue hydrogen production facility on the site of Uniper's Killingholme power station in the UK. This collaborative initiative, known as The Humber Hub Blue Project, outlined the creation of a blue hydrogen plant boasting a substantial capacity of up to 720 megawatts (MW).



This recognition as a market leader by 360 Quadrants indicates that Shell has a significant global impact in the blue hydrogen landscape. It is poised to play a crucial role in the development of the blue hydrogen industry. The company's investments, technology development, collaborations, and global reach are indicative of their commitment to a sustainable energy future. Shell's involvement in blue hydrogen aligns with the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and transition toward a more sustainable and clean energy landscape, making it a key player in the ongoing energy transition



PETRONAS Recognized as an Innovator in " Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), a global energy and solutions company, is one of the prominent entities in the hydrogen industry. The company engages in the production and delivery of energy and solutions business. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons as well as cleaner energy solutions. Owing to the company's expertise and market presence the company has been recognized as an Innovator in the " Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



The company has three core businesses, namely Upstream, Gas, and Downstream, supported by the Project Delivery and Technology division. PETRONAS has experience extracting blue hydrogen as a co-product at its gas facilities, and now is exploring the commercial production of green hydrogen. In May 2022, PETRONAS Hydrogen Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of PETRONAS signed a MoU with Samsung C&T to jointly develop a clean hydrogen supply chain into South Korea. The two companies intended to explore opportunities involving the potential supply of blue or green hydrogen into South Korea from PETRONAS' projects in Malaysia and abroad. This partnership also supported PETRONAS Group's overall ambition of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 covering growth in non-conventional energy sources such as renewables and hydrogen.



Later in September 2022, PETRONAS introduced Gentari Sdn Bhd (GENTARI), a wholly-owned subsidiary, with the objective of establishing itself as a comprehensive provider of integrated clean energy solutions. GENTARI's initial focus is on delivering a range of renewable energy, hydrogen, and green mobility solutions tailored to meet the needs of commercial, industrial, and retail customers. GENTARI also signed MoU with international partners for project development in Malaysia, India and the Middle East as well as customers in East Asia. Through this the company will also be able to explore the development of green hydrogen projects and its transportation, advocacy on policy and regulations to support the hydrogen industry.



This recognition as an Innovator by 360 Quadrants indicates PETRONAS' significant presence in the blue hydrogen landscape. By investing in blue hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage, and the development of the necessary infrastructure, PETRONAS is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of the energy landscape while contributing to a more sustainable and low-carbon world.



Xebec Adsorption Recognized as an Innovator in " Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Xebec Adsorption is a company that plays a crucial role in the emerging blue hydrogen industry, which is gaining significant attention as the world seeks cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. Xebec Adsorption specializes in designing and manufacturing purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. The company's main product lines are hydrogen purification, generation systems for fuel cell and industrial applications, and biogas upgrading systems. Owing to the company's expertise and wide market presence the company has been recognized as an Innovator in the " Top 7 Blue Hydrogen Companies, worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Xebec operates through three business segments namely Cleantech (Systems), Renewable Gas (Infrastructure), and Support – Industrial Products & Services. The Systems (Cleantech) business segment offers renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for various applications ranging from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low-carbon transportation fuels. In April 2022, HyGear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xebec Adsorption announced that it has signed a contract with Aramco Overseas Company B.V., to conduct a Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") study for packaged hydrogen generators based on membrane reformer technology. With the engineering contract HyGear plans the development of decentralized blue hydrogen generation technology.



As an innovator Xebec Adsorption with its expertise in gas separation and purification, is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and become a leading provider of technologies and solutions for blue hydrogen production and carbon capture. As the industry expands and technology advances, Xebec Adsorption is headed towards a future where its solutions will be even more critical in the global transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.



360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



