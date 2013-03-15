Araneta Legal Teams Up with Brand Outreach to Help Publicize Araneta Legal's Quest to Help Those with Bankruptcy Problems

San Fernando, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Araneta Legal is a Los Angeles paralegal firm that has recently released information and appropriate legal documentation online for those looking to file for bankruptcy in a new scheme to take away the stigma from bankruptcy amid ongoing economic turmoil. They have enlisted the help of Brand Outreach in spreading the word.



Joe Bragg, spokesperson for Brand Outreach, explained, “Araneta Legal have a mission to help those in serious need without them feeling the stigma that usually surrounds filing for bankruptcy. When we looked at the information they provided it was clear they were taking a positive, proactive approach to helping with this issue and we wanted to support them in that by spreading the word.”



Many people looking for a bankruptcy paralegal in Los Angeles have found Araneta Legal to be hugely useful to them, particularly as they have all the documentation set out in a downloadable kit that takes users through the process step by step online, so they can file for bankruptcy in the privacy of their own home instead of having to face a stern legal secretary.



A spokesperson for Araneta Legal explained, “Our goal is to educate our clients before we meet them, and encourage those considering our services to understand our level of expertise in these matters. The new initiative is already proving successful, and we hope that success will grow as more come to understand that bankruptcy is a viable option in the modern economic context for those struggling with unmanageable debt. The online tools are supported by our dedicated in-house staff who will be happy to meet or discuss options over the phone.”



