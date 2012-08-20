Arapaho Research Hosts Conference Call on Near Term Developments in US Education

Westport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Arapaho Research Partners is hosting a conference call on Wednesday, September 12th, 2012 at 11AM US ET. On the call, Dr. Eugene Hickok, Senior Advisor at Whiteboard and Former Deputy Secretary of Education under President George W. Bush, will analyze the near term challenges and longer term developments that will drive the future of education in the U.S.



Registration for this event is open via: http://www.arapahoresearch.com/upcoming-conference-calls/ .



The discussion will focus on:



- Should Liberal Arts colleges and ¬¬universities rethink their mission statements? Do “The principles of Academic Freedom and Tenure” require re-examination?



- What more needs to be done to draw increased business involvement in ensuring schools better understand the challenges and opportunities their graduates will face?



- If MOOC’s continue to proliferate, what alterations to our system of accreditation (among others) need to be undertaken?



- How do we make the higher education sector fully transparent for all participants?



Speaker Bio:

Gene Hickok is a senior advisor at Whiteboard Advisors, a policy-oriented consulting practice. He has more than a decade of experience in education policy and politics, at every level of government. In 1995, then Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge named Gene the state’s Secretary of Education. In 2001, Gene joined the George W. Bush Administration as Under Secretary of Education. He became Deputy Secretary in 2003. He was an architect of the No Child Left Behind Act, and was responsible for its implementation.



