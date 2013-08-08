ARBICO Organics Has a Bumper Crop of Praying Mantids Available Now

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- ARBICO Organics™ suggests using Praying Mantids in gardens, farms and greenhouses to help control most pest insects. Praying Mantids are well known predacious insects that feature unique, folded fore-limbs that resemble praying hands. These specialized legs contribute to their ability to catch prey rapidly. Sheri Herrera de Frey, owner of ARBICO Organics™, states that, “Praying Mantids have long been used as biocontrol on farms where vast amounts of food must be grown and releases have been successful because they feed on almost everything. They really do a bang-up job on pests.”



Mantid nymphs prey upon soft-bodied insects such as aphids, leafhoppers, mosquitoes, and caterpillars. Adults consume larger, hard shelled insects such as beetles, grasshoppers, and crickets. Once hatched, all stages of the praying mantid will be opportunistically cannibalistic.



Unique to the insect world, praying mantids have an elongated neck and a triangular shaped head that can rotate 180 degrees. Their green or brown color camouflages them into their surroundings, allowing them to stalk their prey. Praying mantids lie in wait with their front legs in an upraised position – they intently watch their prey before moving with remarkable speed to capture the pest insect.



ARBICO Organics provides praying mantids for sale in their natural egg cases called ootheca. Each egg case houses between 50 - 200 individuals and is made from the mother’s dried, foamy saliva. Praying Mantid eggs are easy to release; simply attach to a branch or twig with a twist-tie or place in plants. Care should be taken to make sure that they are not placed in direct sunlight and will not be disturbed by wind, birds or ants. They are used outdoors and in greenhouses as a part of an integrated pest management program. Many raise praying mantids indoors as a hobby. Praying mantids live almost a year and can reach lengths of about six inches. See Arbico’s website for further information about how to use praying mantids for your biological pest control needs and for a complete list of target pests.



About ARBICO Organics™

ARBICO Organics™ has been providing a full line of environmentally friendly solutions for your organic home, garden, farm and pet since 1979. They are committed to providing affordable prices and sustainable solutions.