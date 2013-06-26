ARBICO Organics Offers Solution to Fly Problems with Their Biological Fly Control Solution

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- As the winter melts away and spring beings to warm us all, pest flies are presented with numerous breeding grounds. Adult female flies seek moist areas such as found in decomposing organic materials to lay their eggs. Within a few days, the eggs will hatch and juvenile fly larvae or “maggots” will burrow into the ground where they pupate before developing into the pesky flies that we are all too familiar with. Together with the obvious annoyance they cause, flies transmit diseases and can also cause great discomfort to horses and livestock ranging from skin irritations to weight loss.



ARBICO Organics, a family owned company in Tucson, Arizona, has many natural options to help reduce the number of flies around barns, homes, ranches, farms and feedlots. Since 1979, ARBICO Organics has been producing small parasitic wasps; referred to as “Fly Eliminators”. These small, stingless wasps are natural parasites of developing flies and are an environmentally friendly way to control troublesome fly populations.



It’s easy to use Fly Eliminators for control of manure borne flies. ARBICO Organics can customize a fly program and tailor it to the specific situation, taking into consideration the number of horses and other animals, how clients manage their manure, where they live, the climate, and other variables. Typically, they are shipped to users every two to four weeks depending upon their needs.



The parasites can be dispersed according to the number of “hot spots” where flies breed, take from half a teaspoon to a small handful of the product and sprinkle it onto the areas where flies are breeding and they will begin eliminating flies at the larval stage. Fly Eliminators are nocturnal insects, so they won’t bother you.



A spokesperson for ARBICO Organics explained, “Pair them with adult fly traps, such as the ARBICO Organics Solar Fly Trap™ to maximize your fly control. Your horses will thank you for taking care of them this spring without using caustic, synthetic pesticides and so will your pocketbook. For any number of animals – from 1 horse to thousands of cattle, you can purchase your Fly Eliminators™ by calling, emailing or shopping on our website, and a bio-control specialist will be happy to create a program that is tailored specifically for your particular situation.”



About ARBICO Organics

ARBICO Organics is a natural pest control company specializing in fly control solutions. Interested parties can sign up to try a FREE sample of Fly Eliminators online or over the phone. ARBICO Organics also provides a wide range of natural and organic gardening and farming solutions. Don’t forget to check out The Easy Organic Gardener radio show. We feature guests representing a wide range of issues pertinent & useful to anyone interested in more sustainable living. For more information, please visit: http://www.arbico-organics.com/



Contact Info

Sheri Herrera de Frey

ARBICO-Organics

PO Box 8910

Tucson AZ 85738

www.arbico-organics.com

520-825-9785 office