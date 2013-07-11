Arbico-Organics.com Offers Natural Solutions to Gardening Pests and Other Agricultural Problems

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Gardening is one of the world’s most relaxing and enjoyable hobbies. However, gardening can quickly become frustrating when pests invade. Pests are a problem for gardeners all over the world, and while some gardeners turn to pesticides to solve this problem, others rely on natural solutions.



Arbico-Organics.com offers solely natural solutions to gardening problems. The company has been in operation since 1979, and over the past 34 years, Arbico Organics has produced and supplied everyone from backyard gardeners to professional ranchers with the organic pest control solutions they need.



At the Arbico-Organics.com website, visitors will discover a wide range of pest control solutions. The front page of the site includes a number of featured products and featured categories. This month, featured products include diatomaceous earth and ladybugs for sale.



Diatomaceous earth is a particularly popular backyard gardening solution. A spokesperson for Arbico-Organics.com explains how the company’s food grade diatomaceous earth aims to help all different types of gardeners:



“Diatomaceous earth – also known simply as DE – is a valuable solution to garden pests. We offer food grade DE, which is completely safe to use in gardens. The white powder is spread throughout the garden in order to kill common pests like ants, carpet beetles, centipedes, cockroaches, and more. Some people also purchase DE in order to remove a bedbug problem from their home. The product is safe around humans and pets and can even be scrubbed directly into a pet’s fur in order to cure a flea problem.”



Ladybugs, on the other hand, are an even more natural pest control solution. Ladybugs, also known as ladybird beetles, are a safe and effective way to protect a backyard garden from pests that aren’t affected by diatomaceous earth. Ladybugs feed on aphids, whiteflies, mites, and plenty of other soft-bodied pests. At the product page for ladybugs, visitors will find a number of different quantity sizes available, including a 1,500 ladybug starter kit for $12.95 and a 70,000 ladybug gallon bucket for $139.50.



In addition to selling products directly through the website, Arbico-Organics.com aims to educate visitors about the advantages of natural gardening. The website features a ‘Resources’ section where visitors can learn about organic gardening concepts and pest control solutions as well as a ‘Top Picks’ section where the website chooses the best pest control products.



Whether ready to buy ladybugs for pest control or simply wanting to learn more about organic gardening techniques, Arbico-Organics.com wants to help large-scale and small-scale gardeners protect their crops in a safe and organic way.



About Arbico-Organics.com

Arbico-Organics.com is the online home of Arbico Organics, a natural pest control company that has been in operation since 1979. The website features a wide range of natural pest control solutions like ladybugs, diatomaceous earth, and other products. For more information, please visit: http://www.arbico-organics.com