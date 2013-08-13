Arbico-Organics.com Releases Selection of Natural Pest Control Solutions

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Pest control and organic gardening don’t always get along. While organic gardening uses the gifts of nature, pest control products often contain dangerous synthetic chemicals. Fortunately, more and more organic gardeners have found that there are effective pest control solutions that use natural ingredients instead of synthetic chemicals.



Organic gardening website Arbico-Organics.com has unveiled its selection of natural pest control solutions. Arbico-Organics.com features a wide range of organic growing products designed to help gardeners find natural solutions to their gardening problems. Under the pest control solutions category, shoppers will find insect traps, lures, insecticides, and beneficial insects for sale.



A spokesperson for Arbico Organics explains how organic pest control solutions work:



“Organic pest control solutions come in a number of different varieties. Some organic pest control solutions rely on the power of beneficial insects, including ants, aphids, and beetles, all of which will attack harmful pests. Other organic pest control solutions include insect traps and lures. Many of our website visitors are also surprised to learn that there are plenty of organic insecticides and repellants available. These products offer the same effectiveness as synthetic insecticides, but they do so in a way that’s safe for pets and the environment.”



Diatomaceous Earth (DE) is another popular pest control solution. Also known as fossil shell flour, DE is used to ward off ants, bedbugs, beetles, grasshoppers, slugs, and other pests. It is completely nontoxic and odorless, and the EPA has approved DE for use as an anti-caking agent in animal feed. DE is particularly popular with farmers and gardeners with pets.



To simplify the shopping process for visitors, Arbico-Organics.com sorts through pest control solutions based on the type of pest problem they are trying to solve. Visitors simply choose their pest problem from the list of pests and Arbico-Organics.com will recommend several organic pest control solutions for that specific problem.



Meanwhile, shoppers who can’t decide which type of pest control solution to buy can browse through the list of ‘Top Picks’ on Arbico-Organics.com:



“Our Top Picks page is particularly popular. At that page, we list some of the most popular items available in all categories on our website, including pest control solutions, fly control programs, and even gift ideas for gardeners. Right now, ladybird beetles and solar fly traps are particularly popular pest control solutions.”



With dozens of natural solutions available for any type of pest, Arbico Organics aims to win over visitors and show them that natural pest control solutions are effective, easy-to-use, and available to order today.



About Arbico-Organics.com

Arbico-Organics.com is an organic gardening product website. Since 1979, Arbico Organics has been offering natural pest control solutions, including organic pesticides, beneficial insects, diatomaceous earth, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.arbico-organics.com