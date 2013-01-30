Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Acquisition Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- An investor in shares of Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB) filed a lawsuit in effort to block the proposed acquisition of Arbitron Inc. by Nielsen Holdings N.V. for a value of approximately $48.00 per NYSE:ARB share.



Investors who purchased shares of Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB) prior to December 18, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:ARB shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:ARB stockholders by agreeing to sell the company too cheaply.



On December 18, 2012, Nielsen Holdings N.V. (NYSE: NLSN) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Arbitron Inc. (NYSE: ARB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction Nielsen Holdings N.V. has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Arbitron for $48 per share in cash.



However, the plaintiff says that the $48-offer is too low and fails to maximize shareholder value.



In fact, Arbitron’s financial performance over the past recent years improved significantly. For instance, Arbitron Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $368.82 million in 2008 to $422.31 million in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $37.18 million in 2008 to $53.29 million in 2011. Furthermore, shares of Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB) grew at an exceptional growth rate over the past recent years. In fact, NYSE:ARB shares grew from as low as $12.66 per share in March 2009 to as high as $43.99 per share in February 2011.



Those who are current investors in Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



