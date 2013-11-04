Arbonne Products Can Mean Income on Your Own Terms

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Andrew Bennett is a YouTube professional who creates videos for e-commerce professionals. His videos introduce people to new businesses and teaches them how to earn excellent income on their own terms and hours.



Recently, Bennett conducted an interview with Amy Rempel. Rempel is a marketing professional with Arbonne makeup – a health and beauty company hailing from Switzerland.



Rempel got started with Arbonne products after being introduced to the them by her sister-in-law. This led her to becoming an independent representative herself.



Bennett and Rempel discuss Arbonne cosmetics and how it sets itself apart from other network and affiliate marketing companies. In the interview, viewers are given the opportunity to learn about the company and how to begin as a representative.



“My goal in this interview is to promote personal relationships for business building. This is a skill many do not consider in the world of affiliate and network marketing. There must be a face attached to the product. This is part of what I do with my Slacker Bizness YouTube channel,” said Bennett.



For Rempel, it was also a chance to mention how safe and popular the Arbonne products are for skin and beauty.



“Arbonne is carbon neutral and very safe. Best of all, you can start a business with very little overhead and the benefits of working with Arbonne are numerous. Those who are interested in becoming leaders and building teams will also find that working with Arbonne is being in business for yourself but not by yourself,” said Rempel.



Many more details about the interview can be found on Bennett’s YouTube channel, Slacker Bizness. Find other great videos on all sorts of online and network marketing as well.



Company Info

Arbonne stands by its products as being pure, safe and beneficial with an outstanding business model and compensation plan. We have something for everyone, we have a men's line, women's skincare and cosmetics, a baby line and nutritional and vitamin line. Right now, you can own your own business and sell product in the UK, Australia, the U.S. and Canada, although we will keep expanding to become a fully global company.



Anyone interested in learning more about Arbonne or would like to place an order with Amy Rempel should visit her website. Go to www.rempelamy.myarbonne.com for additional information on Arbonne’s products, becoming a member and other details.



Media Contact

Amy Rempel – Arbonne Distributor

rempel.amy@gmail.com

www.rempelamy.myarbonne.com