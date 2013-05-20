Arbor Day Foundation Replants Trees in Critical Areas with Support of AutoWranglers.com

Tifton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The Arbor Day Foundation, the nation’s largest tree advocacy organization, today announced it has secured an agreement with a national company to provide an ongoing source of revenue.



The Foundation will receive $15 for every vehicle purchased by AutoWranglers, a company that buys used cars, RVs, motorcycles and other vehicles. That is in addition to vehicles donated to AutoWranglers whose proceeds will go toward the Foundation.



“We buy a lot of cars a month,” said Barry Barbee, COO of AutoWranglers.com.“With each car we buy and recycle, the Arbor Day Foundation will get $15. With the joint campaign we have in place, I expect AutoWranglers to process 300 cars a month.”



The Foundation expects to promote the program through its website and its national fundraising efforts. Mr. Barbee said the harder the Foundation promotes the program, the more money can be raised.



“This program has the potential to raise more than $50,000 a year for the Foundation,” said Dan Lambe, vice president of programs for the Arbor Day Foundation.



For information on the program and how to make a vehicle donation, visit http://www.autowranglers.com/donate/arbor



The funds money will be used for replanting efforts in state forests and communities throughout the country with the greatest need.



“This is a legacy project and something I want this company and myself to be known for,” Barbee added. “I want my grandchildren to know their grandfather helped plant trees for their future.”



“We’re grateful for the generosity of AutoWranglers,” Mr. Lambe said. “These trees will provide lifeline for forests damaged by fire, infestation, disease and other disasters that can hit virgin, old growth and new growth stands alike.”



Over the course of 50 years, a single tree can generate $31,250 worth of air pollution control, recycle $37,500 worth of water, and control $31,500 worth of soil erosion. Trees are also a renewable resource. When trees are harvested for timber, the land can be replanted with trees for a future forest and a future harvest.



THE NEXT STEP IN RECYCLING

Trees and the products they produce have long been part of the recycling stream. AutoWranglers is taking used vehicles and putting them into the recycling stream as well.



“Together, we are working to clean up the environment and leave the world cleaner than we found it,” Mr. Barbee said. “We take any vehicle in any condition. We don’t care if it is running or not. It can be on fire when you call us and we’ll still buy it Every time we make a deal with someone, the Arbor Day Foundation is going to get money and the environment is going to benefit from the new trees and having an old heap that leaks oil and other fluids removed and recycled.”



HOW TO CONTRIBUTE

Any old vehicle can be sold to AutoWrangers by visiting http://www.autowranglers.com/request-a-quote.php or calling 877-845-7378. AutoWranglers has 250 offices and coverage in every state.



“At your request, the old vehicle can be donated to the Foundation in which case 100 percent of the money goes to Arbor Day. Or you can sell it us and we’ll make a $15 donation,” Mr. Barbee said. “We’ll pick up the car within 24 hours of your call and have a check delivered to you or the Arbor Day Foundation. You just need to tell us if the car is a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation.”



Old vehicle donations to the Arbor Day Foundation are tax deductible. In that case, AutoWranglers supplies the car owner with a letter of donation.



About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation and education organization of one million members, with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information on the Foundation and its programs can be found at arborday.org, or by visiting us on Facebook at facebook.com/arborday or Twitter at twitter.com/arborday.



About AutoWranglers.com

AutoWranglers.com is a Warner Robins, GA-based national company that buys automobiles, RVs, motorcycles, farm equipment and boats, no matter the condition they are in. At the seller’s request, money from the sale can be donated to a favorite charity like the Arbor Day Foundation or to a charity AutoWranglers.com already works with.



For more information call 877-845-7378 or support@autowranglers.com or follow them at http://www.facebook.com/autowranglers



For more information contact:

Todd Mattox

Arbor Day Foundation

1-888-448-7337

tmattox@arborday.org



Barry Barbee

http://www.autowranglers.com

877-845-7378

barry.barbee@autowranglers.com