Arborist for Infrastructure Firm RDCS LLC Assists with New Cellular Tower Project in Point Loma

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Jeremy Rappoport, President of Rappoport Development Consulting Services, LLC (RDCS), is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a sub-contract agreement with Plan Com, Inc. for the City of San Diego's Catalina Standpipe Project.



The Catalina Standpipe is an eighty-eight foot water standpipe which has cellular components attached to it. A new tower will be built, requiring that these components be removed from the current standpipe and placed on the new. Plan Com, Inc., a telecommunications management consulting firm located in Escondido, California, is proposing that a new cellular tower be built in an adjacent area to the east of the current standpipe. The proposed location for the new seventy-five foot tower is where a grove of Eucalyptus Cladocalyx (Sugar Gum) trees are currently growing.



Any time physical improvements need to be made to a developed or developing space, the infrastructure and natural amenities must be carefully considered. As awareness and understanding grows regarding the need to protect trees as public assets, new infrastructure planning is starting to include trees in its design and construction. For example, from an arborist’s perspective, construction of new highway requires intentional design to avoid unnecessary tree removal and to protect as many trees as possible.



RDCS LLC will provide certified arborist for infrastructure consulting services for the cellular tower project, located in Point Loma, California. RDCS will develop a tree inventory of the proposed area, which includes identifying the tree species, approximate crown height, spread, diameter at breast height (DBH), tree condition, location, tree hazards, and maintenance needs. They will also photo document subject trees and prepare a certified arborist report detailing the findings for the city of San Diego.



President Jeremy Rappoport has over a decade of experience in California, making him a true expert in arboriculture, land development, horticulture, and landscape design. Mr. Rappoport earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticulture from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He has completed work for such companies as The Baldwin Company, Continental Homes, D.R. Horton Homes, Starwood Santa Fe Valley Partners, LLC and K. Hovnanian Homes. As a respected professional in his field, Mr. Rappoport combines true arboriculture expertise and real world experiences to meet and exceed the expectations of his clients again and again.



About RDCS LLC

RDCS LLC is an approved small business on call sub-consultant for Master Engineering, Architectural and Environmental consulting firms throughout California. The firm currently has several other infrastructure projects underway including the South Bay Bus Rapid Transit (SBBRT) Project, a San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) project. RDCS has been hired by Kimley-Horn & Associates to work as a certified arborist sub-consultant. The firm will develop a tree inventory, identity, and health assessment for over 1,500 trees that exist within the construction area as well as develop a new street tree plant palette for the project.