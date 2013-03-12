Arborland Montessori Children's Academy Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary with "Let's Party!"

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Arborland Montessori Children’s Academy will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with “Let’s Party!”, an event filled with fun, food, entertainment, and freebies. It will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2013, at the Hughes campus from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



The celebration is open to everyone in the community. There will be a program during the first hour of the event, which will be hosted by Dr. George Giokaris, superintendent of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District. Students and staff will provide entertainment at the event.



Attendees are invited to have a personal tour of the school and classrooms from amazing Arborland teachers. They can even experience Montessori materials first-hand! From the visits, guests will be able to visualize how the classes function, and also talk to the teachers and ask any questions.



Tour participants will automatically be entered into a raffle, where they can win complimentary arts or sports lessons, and other great prizes. Souvenirs will also be given away to all attendees.



“As we celebrate our 25 years of success, we are thankful to many people,” says Dr. Sueling Chen, Arborland principal, “and this celebration is a great opportunity to extend our gratitude.”



Dr. Chen is not only grateful for her wonderful staff, but she also sings praises to the parents, and, more importantly, to the students and alumni who are the “best Ambassadors of Arborland.” “We are proud to add value and to provide choices to this reputable ‘Education Community’,” Dr. Chen continues.



About Arborland

Arborland Montessori school opened its Valencia campus in the fall of 1988, with one classroom and seven children. Now the school has grown into two full campuses, with toddler, primary, and elementary classrooms. Arborland also has the Education & Youth Activity Center, and the Academy of the Arts.



For more information about this and other Arborland events, please call (714) 871-2311, send a message to email@arborland.com, or visit www.arborland.com.



Contact:

Dr. Sueling Chen

(714) 871-3111

drchen@arborland.com