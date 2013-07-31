ARC Systems Awaits ISO 9001 Certification Inspection

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The Essex-based IT company is preparing for its ISO 9001 assessment.



ARC Systems, which presents premier IT support to businesses in Essex and the rest of the UK, is preparing for an inspection to determine whether or not the company will obtain ISO 9001 certification.



The certificate, drawn up by the International Organisation for Standardisation, is the International Standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS). ISO 9001 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is used by over 1 million organisations and companies in over 170 countries. The standards laid out in ISO 9001 provide the necessary guidance and tools for organisations and companies who are seeking to ensure that their services and products are constantly meeting their customer’s requirements. The certification can be used by any organisation of any size, regardless of its industry or field of business.



A member of the team at ARC Systems took some time to share his thoughts on the forthcoming inspection. “After a lengthy process, we can confirm that we are now ready to be assessed. We are preparing for this process to start in October this year and are confident that we will meet all criteria,” he says.



“We believe that owning this certification will give our customers the reassurance that they often require (and demand) in order to employ a company for their services for the first time. We also feel that by achieving this International Standard, we will be able to demonstrate our company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The certificate will demonstrate that we are continually looking to improve operations at ARC Systems,” he continues.



