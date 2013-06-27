ARC Systems Increases Online Exposure with SEO Marketing Campaign

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- ARC Systems, which offers flexible IT support plans to businesses in Essex and beyond, has transformed its online presence in recent months with the help of the SEO consultants at Freelance SEO Essex.



The management team at the company approached the SEO agency at the start of the year with concerns that their website wasn’t achieving enough exposure within the search engines. The staff identified that the site’s traffic levels could be dramatically improved by improving their rankings for particular search terms and so instructed their chosen supplier to develop a strategy that addressed both onsite and offsite SEO factors. After much research into the best approach, the two partners created a plan for a hard-hitting yet fully compliant SEO campaign that was certain to raise awareness of ARC in the local online community.



And the results to date are indeed impressive. By spring, ARC’s website had flown into the first page of the organic search listings. Just six months after the campaign was launched, the company is now ranking within the top 5 positions for a wide range of competitive and highly-searched keywords, ensuring that information about ARC’s IT support services is placed directly in front of a highly relevant audience.



Steve Holloway, a representative from ARC, is delighted with the site’s progress to date and has witnessed a notable increase in enquiries as a result of the campaign.



“We knew that we had to expose the website to a wider pool of potential clients in order to grow ARC as a business and become more of an authoritative figure in the local IT industry,” he explains. “Since the campaign kicked off in early 2013 we’ve seen a steady increase in traffic to the site and have generated many high quality leads that can be sourced back to our success in the organic listings.



Steve has some great advice for other small to medium sized businesses. “Never underestimate the importance of marketing your products or services to the right demographic on the web,” he says. “Based on our own experiences, we can safely say that SEO is absolutely crucial to the success of firms that are keen to carve out a name for themselves online.”



About ARC Systems

ARC Systems offers a wide range of IT support services to Basildon and throughout Essex. The company specialises in project management and network support and provides a number of competitively-priced outsourcing packages that are perfect for budget-conscious SMEs in the local area. For quotes and more information, please visit the company’s website.