ARC Systems Introduces New Virtualisation Tools to Improve Use of Clients' Server Resources

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The team at the Essex-based IT support company have recently announced that they will be better utilising the latest virtualisation technologies from VMware and Microsoft to improve their client’s IT infrastructures.



ARC Systems has introduced cutting-edge virtualisation applications to its internal systems in order to improve the use of their clients’ server resources.



Staff will use their extensive experience with Microsoft’s Hyper-V platform on every project to increase performance and substantially reduce their clients’ overall IT running costs. Hyper-V is implemented as a cost-efficient addition to the Windows Server operating system for clients who are looking to simulate various operating systems, storage devices or network resources simultaneously. This standalone hypervisor can be used to dramatically improve virtualisation capabilities without producing the often substantial overheads associated with running multiple computers or operating systems at the same time.



The team will also be employing the latest vSphere technology from VMware, which will create more flexible and dynamic datacentres for clients and enable them to build up business continuity through better disaster recovery solutions.



The news comes as the management team at ARC Systems plans to expand this side of the business by promoting the many benefits of consolidating and sharing IT resources through virtualisation. Craig Faiers, Senior Technical Consultant at the company, explains why more and more businesses are choosing to employ virtualisation techniques.



“As IT systems become more complex, companies begin to look for ways to simplify their infrastructure, reduce power consumption and save money on running costs,” he explains. “Virtualisation allows you to host many different virtual machines that can run a variety of applications simultaneously, eliminating the need to invest in so much hardware and allowing you to reduce the time you spend building and configuring new servers by up to 70%.



“Our consultants can help such businesses develop a comprehensive virtualisation plan that takes into account key reliability considerations and ensures that the physical server is specified correctly to prevent system failure. Virtualisation also opens the door for high availability solutions. Once Hyper-V or VMWare is installed we can then give customers an onsite and offsite replica in a HA environment. We have an advantage in that field as we have our own Datacentre that we can then replicate to.”



Click here for more information on the server consolidation services offered by ARC.



About ARC Systems

ARC Systems offers a wide range of IT support services to Basildon and throughout Essex. The company specialises in project management and network support and provides a number of competitively-priced outsourcing packages that are perfect for budget-conscious SMEs in the local area. For quotes and more information, please visit the company’s website.