Arcadia-Chase.com Introduces Visitors to Affordable Estate Living in Charles Town, West Virginia

11/14/2012 -- Charles Town, West Virginia is bustling with activity. The city is becoming an increasingly desirable place to live for families interested in settling down, and that means more and more communities are being developed in Charles Town and the surrounding area.



One new community called Arcadia Chase seeks to establish itself as a place where families come to raise their children. At the Arcadia-Chase.com website, visitors can learn everything they need to know about the new community, from home financing offers to the specific features included in every new home.



The burgeoning new community is located at the intersection of Route 9 and the Route 340 bypass just outside of Charles Town, West Virginia. The Arcadia-Chase.com website explains that the community is surrounded by “dramatic” black fencing that distinguishes it from other Charles Town WV homes



“The dramatic black fencing surrounding the community distinguishes this estate-like setting and immediately declares that this is a very special place.”



There are three different types of home models include in the community of Arcadia Chase. These three models are called The Harrison, The Lewis, and The Randolph, and each offers a distinct style for families. Full pricing and layout details can be found at the Arcadia-Chase.com website. The Randolph, for example, features between three to four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, and is priced from $257,400.



The developer of Arcadia Chase, Arcadia Communities, wants to help homeowners maximize their investment by offering luxury features included as standard in every home. At the Arcadia-Chase.com website, visitors can learn that the developer includes granite kitchen counters, marble vanity sinks, hardwood flooring, and even 46” 1080p LCD TVs with tilting mounts as standard in all new homes.



Prior to developing Arcadia Chase in Charles Town, Arcadia Communities spent fifty years building new homes throughout the mid-Atlantic and San Francisco Bay area. A spokesperson for the company explained how this experience has helped define Arcadia Chase as one of the best communities in which to buy new homes Charles Town WV



“With over fifty years of experience in new home construction, Arcadia Communities knows what it takes to develop communities that people actually want to live in. It’s about more than just creating fantastic-looking houses; it’s also about creating a friendly community spirit that encourages people to move to the area.”



