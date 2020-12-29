Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc: An Excellent Distributor of 304, 309 Stainless Steel Tubes and 316 Metric Stainless Steel Tubes

Fenton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc was established in the year 1992 as a customer-driven distributor of stainless steel, alloys, bars, plates, sheets and tubes and nickel alloys. Their reputation is based on a team who cares and they have a sales staff with strong technical background and many years of experience in the steel industry. Their team specializes in uncommon sizes so that clients can complete the toughest jobs they get. This is because their inventory is built around the needs of their customers. They also offer customized goods on request apart from the standard catalogue products that they have.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc commented, "We pride ourselves in delivering superior customer care. With competitive pricing and strategic locations, we have the ability to meet the needs of all our clients. Our stainless products are found around the globe in installations for chemical, petroleum, fertilizer, pulp and paper, marine, food, beverage, energy and other process industries. Our stock list contains the most specified grades and sizes even as we continually add new and unusual items to our product line".



Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc has a rich stockpile of products that range from nickel to stainless steel pipes, tubes, bars, plates and sheets. Their 304/304L grade of austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steel tubes and pipes are the most versatile and widely used in steel piping products. 304 stainless steel pipes are mostly suited for applications where superior strength and excellent corrosion is required. They are widely accepted in food processing, water treatment, petrochemical, diary and chemical industries for moving fluids and gases. Some of its properties include but not limited to: tough metallic properties, high corrosion protection, high-temperature resistance, ability to be sterilized, high workability and machinability and good wall tolerance and straightness tolerance. Hence, clients Looking for 304 Stainless Steel Tube can contact Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc via their website for a low carbon steel that exhibits excellent corrosion resistance.



The spokesperson of Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc further commented, "We have 316/316L stainless steel tubes and tube bends. Our austenitic stainless steel alloy 316/316l are of molybdenum-bearing grade. The high nickel and molybdenum tubes offer better overall corrosion resistant properties. Their resistance is useful regarding pitting and crevice corrosion in chloride environments. Our 316/316L stainless steel tubes demonstrate exceptional high temperature tensile, creep and stress-rupture strengths, and their formability and weldability is excellent. More so, our 316/316L stainless steel tube products are majorly used for the following applications: condensers, evaporators, tanks, chemical processing equipment, pollution control equipment, boat fittings, heat exchangers and laboratory benches and equipment among many others".



In addition, Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc also distributes 309/309S stainless steel pipe/tube. These are austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steels, that are used for high-temperature applications. They have high resistance to oxidation and they exhibit excellent heat resistance while providing good strength at ambient or elevated temperatures. The only difference between 309 and 309S is the carbon content as the latter has a less carbon composition which minimizes carbide precipitation, and improves weldabilty. Clients in search of one of the Best 309 Stainless Steel Tube can contact Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc.



