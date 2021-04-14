Arch City Steel & Alloy Offering Superior 316/316L Stainless Steel Tube and Pipe at Competitive Prices 

Fenton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc is the industry standard in distributing carbon, stainless, alloys, and nickel alloys. Established in 1992, the Missouri based company maintains a vast inventory, featuring standard and uncommon sizes, grades, and specifications to meet any project needs, head-on. Arch City Steel & Alloy is powered by a strong sales staff with decades of experience in the steel and other industries served. The staff factors in the client requirements and delivers solutions accordingly, alongside personalized service and proactive advice. Also, taking care of delivery schedules and entertaining requests for customized goods is their core competency.



The spokesperson at Arch City Steel & Alloy stated, "Archcitysteel & Alloy is a customer-centric metal wholesaler, with a strong presence in Missouri and beyond. We keep a vast stockpile ex-stock to support specific needs and quicken delivery schedules. We source only from reliable channels to keep up with quality standards. Besides standard catalogue products, we are open to customizing goods on request. We optimize our systems to restrict overheads and markups, allowing for great savings on all purchases, big or small. We take pride in delivering industry-leading customer care that's on its toes to answer client queries and provide custom quotes."



Arch City Steel & Alloy offers a vast Carbon and Chrome product range, featuring Round Bars, Pipes, Tubing, Pipe Weld Fittings, and Plates in all sizes and grades. Heavy wall seamless pipe & tubing is the company's speciality. With such an extensive selection, installation requirements in refineries, petrochemical plants, power plants, energy and the transport for oil, gas and other fuels are well catered to. Equally diverse is the Alloy range, including 4130 Tubes, Mechanical Tubing, Round Bars, and Plates for installation needs of oil and gas manufacturers, oilfield and oilfield equipment manufacturers. The range is inflating with new products added regularly.



On 316/316L Stainless Steel Tube and Pipe, the spokesperson further stated, "It's essentially a molybdenum-bearing grade. With nickel and molybdenum aplenty, the stainless steel alloy 316 /316L steal a march over 304 Grade when it comes to corrosion resistance. This resistance is an advantage when it comes to pitting and crevice corrosion in chloride environments. Plus, these tubes and pipes show excellent high temperature tensile, creep, and stress-rupture strengths. The lower carbon content makes 316/316L free of sensitization, and hence, ideal for heavy gauge welded components. Formability and weldability also come by default with 316/316L."



Arch City Steel & Alloy has taken the guesswork out of where to buy 316 stainless steel tube, thanks to our quality, prices and fine-tuned service. The 316/316L tubes and pipes demonstrate superior oxidation resistance in continuous service to 1700°F and intermittent service to 1600°F while also resisting carbide precipitation quite well. They find applications in chemical processing equipment, condensers, evaporators, and tanks, pollution control equipment, heat exchangers, food preparation equipment (particularly in chloride environments), along with boat fittings, value and pump trims, rubber, plastics, pulp & paper machinery, and more.



About Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc

Operating out of Missouri, Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc is the leading distributor of stainless, alloys, carbon, and nickel alloy. The company frequently revivifies its inventory with top-quality products and sells competitive pricing and a friendly service guarantee. Presently, Arch City Steel & Alloy is the only stop needed for buyers who want to buy 304 stainless steel tube.



