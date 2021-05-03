Arch City Steel & Alloy Provides Quality 2205 Duplex Pipes and 304 Stainless Steel Tubes

Fenton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Arch City Steel & Alloy is a customer-oriented distributor of carbon, stainless alloys, and nickel alloys, established in 1992. They produce different sizes of these aforementioned standard catalogue products and customise goods on customers' request. Their sales team has a technical history with years of experience in the steel industry, which has made them able to support their customers' goals and solve any problem they might have.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Arch City Steel & Alloy commented, "Our product performance and services are of great quality, and this has made us have few competitors. We also entertain offers from clients who want to sell carbon stainless alloys and nickel, pipe, tubing, bar and plate, prime, surplus and used, full-lengths, and drops. All that clients need to do is to send us a mail, and we will take it up from there".



Arch City Steel & Alloy has a large inventory where customers can get stainless steel products. They have a 2205 duplex pipe for customers. It is strong, tough and resistant to corrosion. In addition to this, it resists chloride stress corrosion cracking, and it has a dual-phase with 45% ferritic and 55% austenitic stainless steel. Customers can buy 2205 duplex pipe from Arch City Steel & Alloy by contacting their sales representative via their website.



The spokesperson of Arch City Steel & Alloy further commented, "We are a top supplier of alloy mechanical tubing and bar products which are used in the oilfield industry. They are also employed in the military and aircraft industry. Our stainless steel tubing has a variety of uses in the manufacturing and art industry. One of these uses is steel plumbing which has replaced traditional plastic pipes with stainless steel tubes due to its numerous advantages. Some of the advantages include low corrosion rate and attractiveness, giving it a modern outlook and durability. Also, it has a higher mass flow rate per diameter, and it can easily be recycled".



Arch City Steel & Alloy offers customers the 304/304L grade of austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steel tubes and pipes. It has low carbon, which makes it resist corrosion, and it also offers superior resistance to intergranular corrosion during welding. In addition to these features, it also possesses high machinability, tough metallic properties, non-hardened by heat treatment, high annealing range, and ability to be sterilized, good wall tolerance, among others. The 304/304L is best used for applications where great strength and excellent corrosion are needed, such as water treatment, petrol chemical, dairy, and chemical industries for moving fluids and gases. Customers interested can purchase 304 stainless steel tube on Arch City Steel & Alloy's platform.



About Arch City Steel & Alloy

Arch City Steel & Alloy is a known distributor of carbon, stainless alloys, and nickel alloys products. The quality of their work has earned them a reputation among customers and suppliers. Archcitysteel is a place to be for customers looking forward to getting a partner to help meet their budget and delivery requirements.



