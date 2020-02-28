Arch City Steel and Alloy Specializes Exclusive in Stainless, Carbon and Nickel Alloys

Fenton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc. is committed to providing its clients with professional and friendly services. It maintains one of the industry's most extensive stainless steel, carbon, and nickel tubing inventories, including seamless tubing and welded tubing, available in large outside diameters, thin wall, and massive wall. Arch City Steel and Alloy have a caring team that provides a strong background in their reputation. Their sales team prides itself on its strong technical knowledge with a couple of years of experience in the steel industry. They are actively involved in the industries we serve, and we have actively built a reputation as a trusted partner to clients and suppliers. Their well-trained sales staff offers personal service and proactive advice to our clients. They listen to their clients and seek to understand their vision and support their goals.



"To ensure product quality and accurate delivery time, we maintain an extensive stockpile inventory of products," said the company spokesperson. "We have three stockpile facilities based in Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Texas. These facilities enable us to take on specific and customized customer requirements irrespective of the product size, grade, and specification. We understand that our clients are under immense pressure to buy the best quality components at competitive prices. Our qualified and knowledgeable sales team can help create a unique client stocking plan that will provide them the right product, at the best quality, with the right price, and delivered to them on time. We are ever ready to offer them our services."



Arch City Steel and Alloy is the perfect choice where clients can find 321 stainless steel tube. This product is made up of titanium stabilizing elements with enhanced intergranular corrosion resistance making them excellent for high-temperature applications. The firm stocks unique products that offer high performance and services. Besides, they have different variations of stainless pipes and tubes, which some are non-magnetic, magnetic, corrosion-resistant and have austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steel. The company has vast stainless steel pipe specifications, which give clients a variety to select from according to their requirements.



"At Arch City Steel and Alloy, we stock a wide range of Nickel and Nickel Alloys tubing where clients can, for instance, buy Nickel Alloy 800 tubing," said the company spokesperson. "Our inventory of welded, welded and drawn, and a seamless tube is available to both vendor and end-user customers. Major buyers have come to rely on Arch City Steel & Alloy, Inc for their Nickel Tube requirements. We deliver on price and availability."



304 Stainless Steel Pipe is most suited for applications where superior strength and excellent corrosion resistance are required. 304 / 304L stainless steel seamless pipes are widely accepted in food processing, water treatment, petrochemical, dairy, and chemical industries for moving fluids and gases. Welded 304 / 304L stainless steel tube/pipe is ideally used for posts, and poles as well as handrails, in exterior and marine applications. 304 / 304L pipes find extensive use in applications requiring welding, machining, grinding, forming, and polishing. The client can inquire about 304 stainless steel tube by visiting the firm's website or can contact their customer client personal.



About City Steel and Alloy

Arch City Steel & Alloy, is a full-line distributor of Carbon, Stainless, Alloys, and Aluminum with a wide range of sizes and specifications. They carry the highest quality products and are specialists in different pipes and tubing.