Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) Investor Alert: Investigation over potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Arch Coal Inc in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Arch Coal’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $2.57billion in 2009 to $4.28billion in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $42.17million to $141.68million, respectively.



However, shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) declined from as high as $35.55 per share in early April 2011 to under $10 in early April 2012.



Then on April 17, 2012, Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) announced that it will discuss its first quarter 2012 financial results in a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, May 1, 2012.



NYSE:ACI shares fell on April 20, 2012 to $9.40 per share.



On May 1, 2012, Arch Coal Inc reported its first quarter 2012 results.



Since then NYSE:ACI shares fell to as low as $7.34 per share during May 8, 2012.



