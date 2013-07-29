Archelon Enclosures Brings Tablet Security Solutions to RetailNOW 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Archelon Enclosures, a leading manufacturer of iPad® and other tablet enclosures, will showcase their secure iPad mounts and enclosures on August 4th through 7th at the 2013 RSPA RetailNOW Convention in Las Vegas. Industry professionals meet at RetailNOW each year to exhibit new business trends, emerging technologies and best business practices.



“Security and mobility are hot topics in the retail space right now,” said Debi Besmer, Managing Partner of Archelon Enclosures. “Our products give diversity in the solutions offered —from securing your tablet to enabling the user to transition from a docked station to a mobile platform — in seconds.”



Archelon’s EXO and XTR product lines provide secure protection for Apple iPads and Apple iPad wall mount s. Because of the versatility of the Archelon products, they offer a perfect solution for all tablet uses in the retail industry. Both the EXO and XTR deliver the ultimate in protection and their patented technologies secure an iPad and tablets to prevent theft and enhance application performance. Features include portrait, landscape, side-to-side, and 180 degree flip viewpoints, tamper-proof plugs, cable management, and a locking key detachable frame that allows users to remove the tablet from the base for use when mobility is a requirement.



Find out how Archelon Enclosures can streamline your retail business processes. Visit Archelon in booth 440 at RetailNOW.



About Archelon Enclosures

Archelon Enclosures is a Division of Motivational Systems, Inc. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Motivational Systems provides graphic and interior design services, complete sign systems, and custom interior displays and furnishings to residential and commercial builders and developers. Our sales and information centers, sign programs, graphic design and architectural models are consistently honored with local, regional and national awards. MSI is dedicated to being a contributing member of the communities in which they do business and provides an environment of opportunity for both client and employee to exceed their highest expectations. Motivational Systems was established in 1975. For further information, please visit: www.motivationalsystems.com or www.archelonenclosures.com.