Archelon Enclosures to Showcase at NRA Show

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Archelon Enclosures, a leading manufacturer of iPad® and tablet enclosures, will exhibit at this year’s National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago, Illinois from May 18th-21st. Held at McCormick Place, the Archelon product line will be exhibited at booth #6177.



For nearly a century, the NRA Show has brought together the best and brightest in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry for four days of discovery, sourcing, networking and entertainment. The show draws 58,000+ professionals and is an opportunity to network with industry leaders from 100 countries and across the United States.



At this year’s show, Archelon Enclosures will be showcasing their complete product line, including the newly released Archelon XTR. The first product of its kind, the Archelon XTR offers components such as a lock and key detachable frame for mobility, 180 degree complete flip allowing the ability to view the iPad® from both sides of the counter, and a concealed cord management system with a unique charging base. All cables fit securely inside the frame of the enclosure and are wired inside the base of the stand to charge the iPad®. The Archelon XTR shares the same viewing options as its predecessor, the Archelon EXO, such as portrait, landscape, side-to-side, and up and down. The XTR’s detachable frame offers users the flexibility to easily remove the iPad from the base for use in applications where mobility is a requirement without sacrificing device security. Designed for point of sale applications, the secure ipad and tablet enclosure has modular adapters to accommodate a variety of different magnetic stripe readers (MSR’s). The Archelon XTR is ideal for point of sale, table-side service and many other popular restaurant applications.



“With the increased use of tablet technology in the restaurant industry, the need to secure tablets from theft and enhance application performance is critical,” stated Debi Besmer, Managing Partner for Archelon Enclosures. “Our products offer an affordable way for restaurants to protect their mobile device investment.”



To learn more about the Archelon XTR, stop by booth #6177 at the NRA show or visit www.archelonenclosures.com.



About Archelon Enclosures

Archelon Enclosures is a Division of Motivational Systems, Inc. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Motivational Systems, provides graphic and interior design services, complete sign systems, and custom interior displays and furnishings to residential and commercial builders and developers. Our sales and information centers, sign programs, graphic design and architectural models are consistently honored with local, regional and national awards. MSI is dedicated to being a contributing member of the communities in which they do business and provides an environment of opportunity for both client and employee to exceed their highest expectations. Motivational Systems was established in 1975. For further information, please visit: www.motivationalsystems.com or www.archelonenclosures.com.